Small businesses in Glens Falls may be eligible for COVID-relief loans

GLENS FALLS — Small businesses in the city that were ineligible for COVID relief under the federal CARES Act can apply to receive aid through a newly created loan program that will be run by the city.

The Small Business Recovery Fund will provide small businesses that operate within the city a loan of up to $7,500 to cover costs incurred as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. The program was established in June but final guidelines were approved in recent days by the city's Common Council.

Guidelines for the program were expected to be approved in July but were delayed following the death of Ed Bartholomew, said Jim Thatcher, a community development manager with C.T. Associates and adviser to the city on community development.

Bartholomew, who oversaw the city’s economic development projects, was responsible for creating the program.

“There’s been a little bit of a hiccup, for unfortunate reasons, in getting this program organized as of now, but I do think we want to move forward very quickly,” he said.

Funds from the program can be used to cover payroll expenses, pay off debt and purchase equipment, among other things.