Small businesses in Glens Falls may be eligible for COVID-relief loans

GLENS FALLS — Small businesses in the city that were ineligible for COVID relief under the federal CARES Act can apply to receive aid through a newly created loan program that will be run by the city.
The Small Business Recovery Fund will provide small businesses that operate within the city a loan of up to $7,500 to cover costs incurred as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. The program was established in June but final guidelines were approved in recent days by the city's Common Council.
Guidelines for the program were expected to be approved in July but were delayed following the death of Ed Bartholomew, said Jim Thatcher, a community development manager with C.T. Associates and adviser to the city on community development.
Bartholomew, who oversaw the city’s economic development projects, was responsible for creating the program.
“There’s been a little bit of a hiccup, for unfortunate reasons, in getting this program organized as of now, but I do think we want to move forward very quickly,” he said.
Funds from the program can be used to cover payroll expenses, pay off debt and purchase equipment, among other things.
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development provided the city with just over $186,000 for the program, which will be administered by the Greater Glens Falls Local Development Corp. in partnership with the city’s Office of Community Development.
“We’re trying to keep this fairly flexible so businesses can use these funds quickly,” Thatcher said.
A total of eight businesses have applied to receive a loan under the program already.
A three-person committee must review each application before any funds are released.
The loans are only available to businesses that have been in operation since Dec. 1, 2019, or longer and have an annual gross revenue of $2.5 million or less.
Owners must be actively involved in the businesses' day-to-day operations and the business must have less than 20 full-time or full-time-equivalent employees.
Since funding from the program comes from HUD, there are certain income eligibility requirements that must be met.
To be eligible, business owners must prove the funds will help to either create or retain at least one part-time job. Each job created or retained must be held by a person who is of low to moderate income.
If a business has five or fewer employees including the owner, applicants can satisfy the income requirement themselves.
Funds cannot be used to cover business expenses incurred prior to April 1 of this year, new construction, pay off personal debt or acquire new property or commercial space.
Payments for each loan will be deferred for 18 months. If a business is still operating at that time, the loan will turn into a forgivable grant, Thatcher said.
Still, the program comes with repayment criteria for businesses that either relocate or cease operations prior to the 18-month period.
“This is public taxpayer money, so we want to have some protections if we can,” Thatcher said.
If a business relocates within 18 months of the loan being approved, the business must pay the funds back within 12 months with a 3% interest rate.
Businesses that close within the same period will have to pay the funds back within 36 months with no interest. The Local Development Corp., however, has the authority to waive all or part of the repayment if a business owner provides proof of hardship within 30 days of shutting down.
Those who fail to comply with the program's guidelines will also have to repay the funds.
The program expires on Sept. 30, 2022.
Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.
