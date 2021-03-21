Slowly but surely, Warren County vaccinating homebound residents

West Glens Falls Emergency Squad brought coronavirus vaccine doses to 10 homebound residents in Queensbury on Sunday, part of a slow but steady effort to bring the vaccine to those who can’t get out.
Warren County has vaccinated 260 homebound residents so far, with the help of emergency squads who are volunteering their time.
Those who are homebound and need an in-home vaccination should ask their medical provider to contact Warren County Health Services at 518-761-6580. Warren County officials will schedule the vaccination.
Washington County is also arranging for vaccinations for homebound residents. To get help, register at washingtoncountyny.gov/vaccineregistry. The Washington County Office for the Aging and the Disabilities Resource Center are partnering to help, and have identified homebound individuals who participate in their programs.
“However — we know there are more and we want to ensure the rest of our homebound population who wish to be vaccinated, will be!” the county wrote in its daily COVID report.
Pharmacies OK'd
Pharmacies can now start vaccinating people who have comorbidities, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Sunday.
"New Yorkers with comorbidities are among our state's most at-risk residents, and access to the COVID-19 vaccine protects this vulnerable population as we work to defeat the virus and establish the new normal," Cuomo said in a news release. "As New York receives more doses and more people receive the vaccine, we're able to expand the population pharmacies can serve, and this is a common sense step forward that will help make it easier to protect New Yorkers."
The state is allowing people to get vaccinated now if they have a medical condition that increases their chance of moderate or severe illness if they catch coronavirus.
The medical conditions are:
- Cancer (current or in remission, including 9/11-related cancers)
- Chronic kidney disease
- Pulmonary disease, including but not limited to COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease), asthma (moderate-to-severe), pulmonary fibrosis, cystic fibrosis and 9/11-related pulmonary diseases
- Intellectual and developmental disabilities including Down syndrome
- Heart conditions, including but not limited to heart failure, coronary artery disease, cardiomyopathies or hypertension (high blood pressure)
- Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) including but not limited to solid organ transplant or from blood or bone marrow transplant, immune deficiencies, HIV, use of corticosteroids, use of other immune weakening medicines, or other causes
- Obesity (BMI 30 kg/m2 or higher)
- Pregnancy
- Sickle cell disease or Thalassemia
- Type 1 or 2 diabetes mellitus
- Cerebrovascular disease (affects blood vessels and blood supply to the brain)
- Neurologic conditions including but not limited to Alzheimer's disease or dementia
- Liver disease
Patients must present proof, such as a medical provider’s letter, or sign a statement attesting to the condition, when they get vaccinated.
Sunday’s statistics
- Warren County reported 11 new cases, for a total of 2,902 confirmed cases since the pandemic began. The county reported 10 recoveries, for a total of 2,714 recoveries among confirmed cases. A total of 122 people are currently ill, including six who are hospitalized with a moderate illness. That’s two more hospitalized residents than on Saturday. All of the new cases stemmed from community exposure, largely from workplace gatherings.
- Washington County reported its numbers from Saturday: 11 new cases, for a total of 2,249 confirmed cases since the pandemic began, and 10 recoveries, for a total of 2,132 recoveries. There were 80 people ill, including six who were hospitalized, an increase of one.
- Saratoga does not report publicly on weekends, but told the state that 60 people tested positive Saturday.
- Essex County does not report publicly on weekends, but told the state that no one tested positive Saturday.
On Saturday, the most recent day this data is available:
- The Capital Region reported 229 new cases, a positive test rate of 1.6%, which increased the weekly average to 2%.
- Warren County had a positive test rate of 1.1%, which increased the weekly average to 1.9%.
- Washington County had a positive test rate of 3.4%, which increased the weekly average to 2.2%.
- Saratoga County had a positive test rate of 2.7%, which increased the weekly average to 2.7%.
- Essex County had a positive test rate of 0%, which decreased the weekly average to 0.9%.
- Statewide, 7,938 people tested positive for the virus, a positive test rate of 3.22%. A total of 4,355 were hospitalized with coronavirus on Saturday and 54 people died.
