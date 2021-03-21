Slowly but surely, Warren County vaccinating homebound residents

West Glens Falls Emergency Squad brought coronavirus vaccine doses to 10 homebound residents in Queensbury on Sunday, part of a slow but steady effort to bring the vaccine to those who can’t get out.

Warren County has vaccinated 260 homebound residents so far, with the help of emergency squads who are volunteering their time.

Those who are homebound and need an in-home vaccination should ask their medical provider to contact Warren County Health Services at 518-761-6580. Warren County officials will schedule the vaccination.

Washington County is also arranging for vaccinations for homebound residents. To get help, register at washingtoncountyny.gov/vaccineregistry. The Washington County Office for the Aging and the Disabilities Resource Center are partnering to help, and have identified homebound individuals who participate in their programs.

“However — we know there are more and we want to ensure the rest of our homebound population who wish to be vaccinated, will be!” the county wrote in its daily COVID report.

Pharmacies OK'd

Pharmacies can now start vaccinating people who have comorbidities, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Sunday.

