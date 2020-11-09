Slickfin Brewing plans Fort Edward expansion

FORT EDWARD — Slickfin Brewing Co. plans to demolish a vacant building next door and create a beer garden where customers can watch movies on a big screen, enjoy fire pits or just enjoy a drink next to the Hudson River.
“We want to turn our brewery into a destination brewery,” said owner Kris March. “We’re just going to create a really beautiful space for people to bring their families.”
Ever since he opened the brewery on Broadway in 2017, he has been planning this expansion. Demolition is the first step, and he’s not going to miss his vacant neighbor.
“It should have come down years and years ago. It’s just unsafe,” he said.
He already has a sloping green space behind his brewery to the river, with his land ending next to the Yacht Basin. The demolition would greatly add to his space.
“It’s going to be all green space,” he said.
It could hold about 200 people, he said.
His plan, filed with the village Planning Board, includes fire pits and a large screen. The project will be discussed at a public hearing on Nov. 17. The Planning Board meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. The board could vote on the project immediately after the hearing.
The fire pits meet code because they would be more than 25 feet from any structure, said Dave Armando, the village’s code enforcement officer and building inspector
The village has a noise ordinance, with time limits and a decibel limit.
Support Local Journalism
“That is one thing that’s going to be discussed,” he predicted.
Inside the taproom, there are no planned changes. Right now, the indoor area has partitioned-off spaces to stop the spread of coronavirus, using 7-foot-tall PVC pipe frames holding thick vinyl.
“So far, so good. We haven’t had anyone walk in and say they don’t feel safe,” March said, adding that he and his wife feel very safe working in that environment. While nothing that involves other people is risk-free, he said the partitions help everyone feel comfortable.
“We just want everyone to understand we are taking every precaution we can,” he said.
By next spring — he’s shooting for May — he hopes to have the new beer garden completed. That outdoor space was always part of his vision, unrelated to coronavirus.
“It just took time for us to figure out how we were going to do it,” he said, noting that big plans cost money.
The pandemic can be thanked for pushing him to invent new drinks.
“The only thing we did in order for us to succeed during the pandemic was basically to recipe-design,” he said. “Instead of offering patrons what you find in every other brewery, which I feel is strictly IPAs.”
First he began offering gluten-free seltzers.
“Gluten-free, that was a big thing,” he said.
Then he expanded into seltzer slushies, which proved popular.
“Nobody else is doing that,” he said.
You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.