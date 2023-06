GRANVILLE — The Slate Valley Garden Club will hear a presentation about scams and drugs at its meeting on Wednesday.

Lt. Kristen Hardey of Washington County Sheriff’s Department will give a presentation. The meeting starts at 10:30 at the Masonic Center on County Route 24. A luncheon will follow the discussion.

New members are invited to attend. For more information, contact SVGC President, Emily Garner, 518-538-2715, e.garner48@yahoo.com.