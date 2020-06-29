Slate quarry cluster sickens 12 New Yorkers, probably in Washington County

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Glen Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A cluster of coronavirus cases just over the border at a slate quarry in Fair Haven, Vermont has gotten 12 New Yorkers sick, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday.

All 12 people likely live in Washington County, County Attorney Roger Wickes said, but the county has been working since Friday to confirm details. So far, no one in the county has been listed as officially testing positive due to the cluster.

But it’s just a matter of time, Wickes said.

“We are trying to track down all these people,” he said. “Some of them, apparently English is not their first language.”

Vermont Public Health tested at least some of them, but some gave their first names only for identification. It’s possible they are withholding details out of a fear of deportation, but Wickes said that’s not clear yet.

“I can just tell you language has been a barrier in some cases,” he said. “That’s why we’re working with Vermont to ID the people. That’s why it’s taken awhile.”