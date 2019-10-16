FORT EDWARD — Washington County employees arrived to work on Wednesday to find a malodorous situation, as a skunk invaded Building B of the Municipal Center complex overnight and apparently became quite perturbed.
County workers were ripping up carpet and airing out the building Wednesday morning, after a nuisance wildlife expert was brought in to locate and capture the invader.
The complex was open for business Wednesday, though some doors were temporarily blocked off as cleanup was ongoing.
Argyle Supervisor Robert Henke, chairman of the county Board of Supervisors, said the stinky situation began around midnight Tuesday, when the striped insurgent entered through a door that was opened by a departing employee.
Henke said the intrusion was filmed by a surveillance camera, as an attorney who stayed for a late-night court appearance opened a door to leave.
You have free articles remaining.
"The skunk just walked right in as he left," Henke said.
It then proceeded to wander the hallways and stairways, and spray wherever it felt the need to. Henke said carpets in a number of areas were stained, and had to be taken up. There was concern some wallpaper may have to be removed as well.
"We have all of the doors open to try to air it out," he said.
Builiding B houses the Department of Social Services, county attorney and Public Defender's Office, among others.
"This sort of thing isn't in your emergency plan," Henke deadpanned.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.