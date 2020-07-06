Skidmore reopening for in-person this fall

Teachers are spending the summer taking classes on online teaching, classroom technology, course design and other topics to prepare for virtual teaching this fall.

“Again, most of our classes — something like two thirds — will likely be some form of in-person instruction,” Conner said, adding, “Skidmore will feature some of the best teachers in the nation instructing their students in both remote and in-person modes, and we expect that the academic rigor and content will be equal to what we deliver in a regular semester.”

As for fall sports, they have been canceled at SUNY Adirondack but not as Skidmore. Officials are working on “creative ways” to offer Division III athletics and may limit fans or run games without any fans at all.

Connor did not promise that sports would happen, but said he was “hopeful.”

Like SUNY Adirondack, face masks will be required on campus. However, SUNY Adirondack’s plan held out the possibility for large campus events, while Connor said big events that draw non-students are likely to be virtual and other events may be held outdoors.

He warned that parties and other typical college activities also can’t happen this fall.

“Close crowding is the most significant way the virus is spread. Many of the events of typical college social life simply cannot occur this fall. That must be understood by all of us,” he said. “Our focus will be on bringing our student body back to campus, providing as much instruction in person as we can, and completing the semester with the quality expected of a Skidmore education intact and fulfilled."

