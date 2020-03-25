Skidmore College donates unused science lab materials to Saratoga Hospital

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Skidmore College has stepped up to assist the community following the COVID-19 outbreak by donating protective clothing meant to be used in the college's science labs.

The college said the donation included about 20,000 protective gloves, 20 N95 masks, disinfectants and other essential items such as gowns, face shields, disinfecting wipes, and boxes of cleaning and disinfecting spray.

Saratoga Hospital President and CEO Angelo Calbone welcomed the donation, calling Skidmore “a wonderful partner and neighbor — and an extraordinary asset to the Saratoga region.”

The college shifted to remote learning this week following the outbreak.

