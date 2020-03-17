Skidmore College announces first case

“We are living through extraordinary times. Our nation and virtually every country around the world – down to communities like ours – have been challenged. The familiar social order has been disrupted, and each of us feels the effects personally. So, let me acknowledge that many people, understandably, are feeling anxious and some members of our community are upset. This latest development only adds to an already challenging situation. This is a time when all of us are called to depend on our sense of community and on one another,” wrote President Philip Glotzbach on the college’s website.