Ski operators see good season ahead, despite pandemic

Although the COVID-19 pandemic raises questions about the upcoming ski season, Gore Mountain in Johnsburg is replacing two lifts to improve access to beginner and expert terrain.
The 1967 High Peaks double chair to the summit is being replaced with a new quad lift, and the beginner access Sunway double chair, dating back to 1986, is becoming a quad. The cost of the replacements is about $9 million, said James “Bone” Bayse, Gore Mountain’s general manager.
Gore is also spending about $1.5 million to increase the size of its reservoir for added snowmaking capacity, part of a continued effort to improve and reduce the cost of snowmaking.
“Both lifts had a lot of good years to them, but were pretty out of date,” Bayse said.
Advanced skiers will love that the new High Peaks chair, unlike the old one, will actually go to the summit and allow skiers to get to trails on the other side — like the popular Hawkeye trail, he said.
The 15 million-gallon reservoir expansion was necessitated in part by a new pump, installed two years ago, that allowed a snowmaking increase from 4,800 gallons a minute to 6,800 gallons per minute.
“You need more storage when you use more water,” he said.
Safety concerns
While Gore is making improvements this summer, other independently owned mountains are pulling back.
Charles “Chic” Wilson, owner of Easton’s Willard Mountain, said he isn’t embarking on any major projects but is trying to stay on top of regulations and make sure his customers and staff can stay safe on the mountain this winter.
He took a shot at New York state for investing tax dollars on ski lifts at this time.
“I’m glad the state still has all kinds of money to be buying multiple lifts,” he said.
The lift replacements are part of a long-term plan, Bayse said.
Wilson said he has been studying ways to open safely in the pandemic and has been learning from other mountains, including ones in other countries that have opened.
“We’ve done Zoomcasts with people from South America,” he said. “We’re learning about problems they’re running into — and good things.”
Spencer Montgomery, co-owner of West Mountain Ski Center in Queensbury, said that, after spending about $15 million to renovate every aspect on the mountain over the past seven years, no new projects are being undertaken this summer.
Three new lifts, a $1 million cafeteria renovation, revamped snowmaking system and renovated Northwest Lodge are among the major changes at the mountain over the last few years. Now, the staff is focused on marketing and branding, he said.
Naturally safe
Although COVID-19 does pose uncertainties, Montgomery said he’s excited about the coming season. Both Gore and West mountains have offered summer attractions, so they have already been dealing with masks, social distancing and sanitizing.
COVID-19 shut down skiing nationwide in the spring, but Montgomery said, now that more is known about how it spreads, he’s confident the coming season can be great.
Skiing is the perfect recreation for a pandemic, he said.
“Skiing comes with all the protective gear,” he said. “People already wear face masks, goggles and gloves. And there are 370 acres. People are spread out.”
Montgomery said business was up 20% this past winter over the prior season, which would have been 25-30% had the mountain not shut down early.
Bayse said Gore was up about 20% over the prior year as well, and he said he’s also optimistic about this year.
“I think we’re going to have a very good season. People want to be outdoors,” he said.
Wilson expressed some worries about school programs and capacity issues and avoiding the virus.
“I’m just trying to make sure we don’t miss something,” he said. “And to be able to come out the other side of it and pay my bills.”
