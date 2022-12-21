Sixteen neglected dogs rescued from home in Salem

ARGYLE — A local dog adoption center has taken in 16 neglected dogs from a Salem home with help from the Fort Ann dog control officer.

On Dec. 10, Lucky Puppy Dog Rescue, in Argyle, was notified about a residence in Salem with neglected dogs inside.

According to Lucky Puppy volunteer Emily DiSiena, when the center was alerted, “two adult dogs were deceased inside the home and another severely ill.” Before they were rescued from the home on Thursday, the sick dog also died.

“I made phone calls for days and was dismayed to learn this situation had been present for years. I’m grateful to Shannon Celeste, town of Fort Ann’s DCO (dog control officer), who came to aid us on a volunteer basis. This was out of her jurisdiction, but she still came to help. I’m really impressed and proud that Lucky Puppy was able to make this happen in a matter of days,” DiSiena said.

On Thursday, DiSiena, Celeste and Lucky Puppy staff member Bailey Forward, along with support from Almost Home Rescue, went to the residence and the owner willingly surrendered 16 dogs.

Dogs surrendered included a nursing dog and her litter of seven 4-week-old puppies, a pregnant female dog, another adult female dog, and six more puppies, estimated around 6 months of age.

“Law enforcement has been involved and will most likely return to the home. Charges are in the works, but have not been filed yet. We would like to remove the remaining dogs if possible as soon as possible. Charges should follow,” Celeste told The Post-Star in an update on Tuesday.

Though she does not work in Salem, nor is she getting paid for her services, she said she is “simply helping because she can.”

“I do not work for the town of Salem. I work for Fort Edward, Fort Ann and the village of Greenwich. I was asked to help by the dog rescuers because of my experience in neglect cases. I volunteered to guide them through the process,” Celeste said. “The girls at Lucky Puppy are doing a phenomenal job, they have never handled anything like this at that facility before. They were awesome. Everything I told them to do to be prepared for court cases and keep records, they are rocking it.”

Celeste also pointed to some issues in the local systems delaying the rescue of the dogs “for years.”

“I am really pushing for a county animal control program and county (animal) shelter. If we had more resources to offer our law enforcement officers, it wouldn’t have taken years to get those dogs out, it might have only taken weeks.

The same thing is true with the recent horse case out in Granville. If we had more resources for law enforcement it wouldn’t have dragged on for weeks,” she said.

Lucky Puppy volunteer Andrea Orta said all the dogs are currently being housed at the adoption center in Argyle.

“We are keeping all dogs with us for a two-week quarantine because they tested positive for Giardia and possible ringworm. So, we are making sure they get appropriate treatment. (We are) still trying to coordinate our plan moving forward after their two-week quarantine,” Orta said.

She also confirmed Celeste’s statement that more dogs remain in the home.

Lucky Puppy could only safely accommodate 16 dogs in its facility, but the organization said “there are still anywhere from five to seven male, unfixed dogs still residing in the home.”

Orta said the adoption center has an “immense need for funding, staff, volunteers and fosters.”

Lucky Puppy Rescue’s main rescue farm is located in Bonifay, Florida, with dogs traveling north to the adoption center to find homes. The adoption center is used solely for adoptions and is not a rescue mission facility, according to the center’s news release.

Teri Mattson, owner and co-founder of Lucky Puppy, stated that “our focus is still on the overpopulation in the South, but once the dire nature of this situation was brought to our attention, it could not be ignored.”

“At this time we are asking other local rescues for aid in caring for the surrendered dogs, and getting the rest out of the home. Situations like this put an incredible financial strain on our everyday resources, not to mention spaces in our rescue fill up quickly. However, we know when there are animals in these conditions we work together to figure it out,” the news release states.

Anyone interested in adopting one of the dogs or sending a donation can visit the Lucky Puppy website at theluckypuppy.org.