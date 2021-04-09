Six Warren County residents catch coronavirus due to unsafe work practices

Six more Warren County residents have caught coronavirus due to unsafe practices at work, Warren County Health Services said.

That brings the two-day total of people who got sick at work to 11, out of 28 people infected.

Some of the workers were infected at workplaces outside Warren County, but each person lives in Warren County. They often are having meals or going on breaks together without masks.

"Please understand that community spread of COVID continues to occur at a significant level, and if you are in close contact at work with others, you need to take precautions to avoid COVID such as wearing a mask, social distancing and washing hands," said Ginelle Jones, Warren County Health Services director.

Vaccine update

Due to manufacturing delays, the state will receive far fewer doses of Johnson & Johnson’s coronavirus vaccine next week.

The state will get 34,900 doses, an 88% decrease. The state will continue to get its expected number of Pfizer and Moderna doses. In the last week, 1.4 million doses were administered throughout the state.

But the decrease in Johnson & Johnson doses means the state will see a decrease in available vaccine for the first time in weeks.