Six Warren County residents catch coronavirus due to unsafe work practices

Six more Warren County residents have caught coronavirus due to unsafe practices at work, Warren County Health Services said.
That brings the two-day total of people who got sick at work to 11, out of 28 people infected.
Some of the workers were infected at workplaces outside Warren County, but each person lives in Warren County. They often are having meals or going on breaks together without masks.
"Please understand that community spread of COVID continues to occur at a significant level, and if you are in close contact at work with others, you need to take precautions to avoid COVID such as wearing a mask, social distancing and washing hands," said Ginelle Jones, Warren County Health Services director.
Vaccine update
Due to manufacturing delays, the state will receive far fewer doses of Johnson & Johnson’s coronavirus vaccine next week.
The state will get 34,900 doses, an 88% decrease. The state will continue to get its expected number of Pfizer and Moderna doses. In the last week, 1.4 million doses were administered throughout the state.
But the decrease in Johnson & Johnson doses means the state will see a decrease in available vaccine for the first time in weeks.
“While no appointments should have to be cancelled, we will not be able to get as many shots into New Yorkers' arms as we would like,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said. “We hope the production issues are resolved as soon as possible, and that production ramps up quickly so we can expand the number of New Yorkers who are vaccinated.”
School cases
Hadley-Luzerne Central School District reported two cases, which appear to be teachers or staff, according to the state COVID report card. One person was in the elementary school and one in the high school.
Lake George Central School District reported one case, a person at Lake George Elementary School who tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday. The person was last in the school on April 1.
Friday’s statistics
- Warren County reported 13 new cases, for a total of 3,150 confirmed cases since the pandemic began. The county also reported 32 new recoveries, bringing the total number of recoveries among confirmed cases to 2,955. A total of 129 people are sick, including six who are hospitalized with a moderate illness, two more than Thursday.
- Washington County reported 10 new cases, for a total of 2,453 confirmed cases. The county also reported 16 recoveries, for a total of 2,334 recoveries. A total of 81 people in the county are sick, including four who are hospitalized, one more than Thursday.
- Saratoga County reported 69 new cases, for a total of 13,944 confirmed cases. The county also reported 154 recoveries, for a total of 13,210 recoveries. There are 576 people currently ill and 20 are hospitalized, the same as Wednesday.
- In the northern Saratoga County towns, new cases: one Northumberland resident (for a total of 16) and one South Glens Falls resident (for a total of 10).
- Still ill: 11 town of Corinth residents, 10 village of Corinth residents, three Hadley residents, 42 Moreau residents, 15 Northumberland residents, 10 town of Saratoga residents, seven Schuylerville residents, nine South Glens Falls residents, one Victory resident and 68 Wilton residents.
- Recoveries: one Hadley resident, four Moreau residents and seven Wilton residents.
- Essex County reported two new cases.
- Glens Falls Hospital reported six coronavirus patients, three fewer than Thursday. One patient is in intensive care and four people are no longer contagious, but not well enough to be discharged.
- Saratoga Hospital reported 17 coronavirus patients, two more than Thursday.
For Thursday, the most recent day this data is available:
- The Capital Region reported 256 new cases, a positive test rate of 1.7%, which decreased the weekly average to 2.2%.
- Warren County had a positive test rate of 1.2%, which kept the weekly average at 2.1%.
- Washington County had a positive test rate of 2.3%, which decreased the weekly average to 2.1%.
- Saratoga County had a positive test rate of 2.6%, which decreased the weekly average to 3.3%.
- Essex County had a positive test rate of 0.6%, which decreased the weekly average to 1.2%.
- Statewide, 9,014 people tested positive for the virus Thursday, a positive test rate of 2.96%. A total of 4,351 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 on Thursday and 56 people died.
