Voters in the 11-county judicial district that stretches from Albany County to the Canadian border will choose from six lawyers for four regional state Supreme Court judgeships Nov. 5, with three of the six having offices in Warren and Saratoga counties.
Four Republicans and two Democrats will vie for the judgeships, replacing justices Thomas Nolan and Robert Chauvin from Saratoga County, Vito Caruso from Schenectady County and Joseph Sise from Fulton County, who are retiring.
None of the candidates currently sit as judges or justices; all are graduates of Albany Law School.
Julie Garcia, a former Essex County district attorney who has a private law practice in Warrensburg and Moriah, is one of two Democratic candidates, along with Albany attorney Michael Violando.
Also running on the Republican and Conservative lines are Saratoga County residents James Walsh and Dianne Freestone, Montgomery County resident Rebecca Slezak and Schenectady County resident Michael Cuevas.
Freestone will also be on the Libertarian line.
Supreme Court justices in upstate New York handle mainly civil court cases. The judges serve in the entire judicial district, but typically have a chambers in their home county.
The candidates, in alphabetical order, are:
Michael Cuevas — Cuevas is an Albany Law school graduatre and Schenectady County resident who operates a private law practice, working as Glenville town attorney, former Schenectady corporate counsel. He also served as an administrative law judge between 1995 and 2006.
His campaign website can be found at mikecuevasforsupremecourt.com/.
Dianne Freestone — Freestone is an Albany Law School graduate and Saratoga County resident who operates a private law practice. She was the first female assistant public defender in Saratoga County and serves on the Appellate Division attorney grievance committee.
Her campaign website can be found at freestone4justice.com/.
Julie Garcia — A Warren County resident who has law offices in Warrensburg and Moriah, Garcia won election to a four-year term as Essex County district attorney in 2005, and also served as an assistant district attorney in Rensselaer and Suffolk counties. She unsuccessfully ran for Supreme Court in 2015.
Her campaign website can be found at www.juliegforjudge.com/.
Rebecca Slezak — A Montgomery County resident who works as associate court attorney for Montgomery County Family Court, Slezak also is an Albany Law School graduate. She also worked as an assistant public defender and prosecutor. The judge for whom she works, Judge Philip Cortese, also works as an acting Supreme Court justice.
Slezak's campaign website can be found at slezakforsupremecourt.com/.
Michael Violando — A Saratoga County resident who is a partner in private practice in Albany, Violando is also an Albany Law School graduate. His biography touts decades of experience in civil courts handling a variety of cases.
No campaign website for Violando was listed, but his biography can be found at www.sullivankeenan.com/attorneys/michael-violando/. He referred voters to his Facebook page, www.facebook.com/violandoforsupremecourt/. (The other candidates all have Facebook pages as well.)
James Walsh — Walsh is a Saratoga County resident who also got his law degree through Albany Law School. A U.S. Navy veteran, he has served as an assistance county attorney for Schenectady County, attorney for the state Assembly's minority members and been a lawyer in private practice for 20 years.
His campaign website can be found at www.walshforsupremecourt.com/.
