Six states removed from quarantine list

Coronavirus infections rates have fallen enough for six locations to be removed from the mandatory quarantine list, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Tuesday.
He removed California, Hawaii, Maryland, Minnesota, Nevada, Northern Mariana Islands, and Ohio. Puerto Rico was put back on the list.
In addition, in a TV interview Tuesday morning, Cuomo said he would not cancel Halloween trick or treating.
“I would not ban trick-or-treaters going door to door. I don't think that's appropriate. You have neighbors - if you want to go knock on your neighbor's door, God bless you and I'm not going to tell you not to,” he said. “If you want to go for a walk with your child through the neighborhood, I'm not gonna tell you you can't take your child to the neighborhood, I'm not going to do that - I'll give you my advice and guidance and then you will make a decision what you do that night.”
He has not yet issued that advice and guidance.
The complete list of locations from which travelers must quarantine for 14 days after reaching New York State are:
- Alaska
- Alabama
- Arkansas
- Delaware
- Florida
- Georgia
- Guam
- Iowa
- Idaho
- Illinois
- Indiana
- Kansas
- Kentucky
- Louisiana
- Missouri
- Mississippi
- Montana
- North Carolina
- North Dakota
- Nebraska
- Oklahoma
- Puerto Rico
- South Carolina
- South Dakota
- Tennessee
- Texas
- Utah
- Virginia
- Wisconsin
- West Virginia
You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.
In this Series
Coronavirus collection: Read the latest updates
-
Updated
Watch now: Gov. Andrew Cuomo's gives an COVID-19 update
-
SUNY Adirondack's campus cautiously comes alive as college begins fall semester
-
Students return to class under new COVID-19 guidelines
- 241 updates
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.