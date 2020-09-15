Six states removed from quarantine list; Halloween is on

Trick-or-treating will not be canceled on Halloween, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Tuesday.
But he added that he will later offer “advice and guidance” on the activity.
“I would not ban trick-or-treaters going door to door. I don't think that's appropriate. You have neighbors — if you want to go knock on your neighbor's door, God bless you and I'm not going to tell you not to,” he said in a TV interview Tuesday morning. “If you want to go for a walk with your child through the neighborhood, I'm not gonna tell you you can't take your child to the neighborhood, I'm not going to do that. I'll give you my advice and guidance and then you will make a decision what you do that night.”
He has not yet issued that advice and guidance.
Coronavirus infections rates have also fallen enough for six locations to be removed from the mandatory quarantine list, he said.
He removed California, Hawaii, Maryland, Minnesota, Nevada, Northern Mariana Islands, and Ohio. Puerto Rico was put back on the list.
Travelers from the following locations must quarantine for 14 days after reaching New York State: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Guam, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Puerto Rico, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Wisconsin and West Virginia.
Also on Tuesday:
- Warren County reported one person tested positive after catching coronavirus in the community. Investigators are trying to determine the source. Four other people recovered, for a total of 320 confirmed cases and 303 recoveries. There are eight people currently sick, all mildly, and no one is hospitalized.
- Washington County reported one person tested positive and one other person recovered, for a total of 271 confirmed cases and 249 recoveries. Nine people are currently sick and no one is hospitalized.
- Saratoga County reported no new cases or recoveries Tuesday, but one person was discharged from the hospital. There are 79 people still sick, and four are hospitalized.
- In the northern Saratoga County towns, four Moreau residents are sick, one Northumberland resident, one town of Saratoga resident and two Wilton residents.
- Essex County reported no new cases Tuesday.
- The Capital Region reported a total of 22 people tested positive Monday, the most recent day for which data was available. That was a positive test rate of 0.8%. The majority were in Albany County, with 15 cases and a positive test rate of 1.9%.
- Statewide, 766 people tested positive Monday, the most recent day for which data was available. That was a positive test rate of 1%.
- There were 481 people hospitalized statewide Monday, and 11 people died.
- Locally, Glens Falls Hospital reported no coronavirus patients and Saratoga Hospital did not report.
