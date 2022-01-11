Six residents displaced in Monday apartment fire

GLENS FALLS — Six people were displaced after a fire late Monday night at an apartment building.

The Glens Falls Fire Department received a call at about 10:12 p.m. reporting a fire at 13 Sherman Ave.

No one was injured as a result of the fire, according to Glens Falls Fire Chief James Schrammel.

Fire damage was contained to one of the four apartments in the building, according to Schrammel. There was water and smoke damage in the remaining apartments.

The building is uninhabitable at this time. Schrammel said that utilities throughout the building have been shut off so the damage can be reassessed.

The case has been turned over to the Building and Codes Department, which is working with the owner of the building to determine the extent of the damage.

“We were forced to shut the power off to all of the apartments. Right now there’s no power or gas service to any of the apartments until they can assess and make a determination when they can reopen,” Schrammel said.

The fire is considered to be accidental, according to Schrammel. There has not been a final determination as to what the cause was.

“It’s not considered suspicious,” he said. “We’re just trying to narrow down the exact cause.”

