Six people forced from home after fire

HARTFORD — Firefighters from around Washington County battled a fire in Hartford in Saturday morning's brutal cold.

The blaze at a home on McDougall Road was reported shortly after 10 a.m. It was initially reported as a chimney fire that spread into the structure. The home was heavily damaged, but no injuries were reported.

The Northeastern New York Chapter of the American Red Cross was assisting six people who lived in the home later Saturday.

Firefighters from Argyle, Hebron, North Granville, Fort Edward, Fort Ann, Kingsbury, Salem, South Queensbury and Hudson Falls were called as mutual aid for the Hartford Fire Department. Tankers were used to shuttle water from a fill site in Smith Basin.

