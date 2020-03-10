You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Six people arrested in Saratoga County cocaine case
0 comments
top story

Six people arrested in Saratoga County cocaine case

{{featured_button_text}}
Waldron and Robinson

Donald Woodruff, left, and Asante Robinson

Six people were arrested last week in connection with allegations that large quantities of crack cocaine were being sold to residents around the region from a home on Route 9P in Stillwater.

The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office said two residents of the home were charged with felony and misdemeanor counts of criminal possession. They were identified as Donald J. Woodruff, 57, and Asante U. Robinson, 28, both of 635 Route 9P.

Robinson was also charged with felony tampering with physical evidence, police said.

The Sheriff's Office said in a news release the duo was "distributing quantities of crack cocaine throughout the region."

Also charged with misdemeanor criminal possession of a controlled substance during the investigation were:

  • Nicholas Haigler, 23, of Corinth
  • Mikaela DeMarco, 25, of Saratoga Springs
  • Alena DeMarco, 21, of Saratoga Springs
  • Xavier Jackson, 28, of New York City

All six defendants were released pending prosecution in Stillwater Town Court.

Don Lehman covers police and court matters, Warren County government and the outdoors. He can be reached at 518-742-3224 or dlehman@poststar.com

0 comments
2
1
0
5
3

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

reporter - crimes & courts, public safety and Warren County government

Don Lehman covers crime, Warren County government and the outdoors for The Post-Star. His work can be found on Twitter @PS_CrimeCourts and on poststar.com/app/blogs.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News