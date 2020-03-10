Six people arrested in Saratoga County cocaine case

Six people were arrested last week in connection with allegations that large quantities of crack cocaine were being sold to residents around the region from a home on Route 9P in Stillwater.

The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office said two residents of the home were charged with felony and misdemeanor counts of criminal possession. They were identified as Donald J. Woodruff, 57, and Asante U. Robinson, 28, both of 635 Route 9P.

Robinson was also charged with felony tampering with physical evidence, police said.

The Sheriff's Office said in a news release the duo was "distributing quantities of crack cocaine throughout the region."

Also charged with misdemeanor criminal possession of a controlled substance during the investigation were:

Nicholas Haigler, 23, of Corinth

Mikaela DeMarco, 25, of Saratoga Springs

Alena DeMarco, 21, of Saratoga Springs

Xavier Jackson, 28, of New York City

All six defendants were released pending prosecution in Stillwater Town Court.

Don Lehman covers police and court matters, Warren County government and the outdoors. He can be reached at 518-742-3224 or dlehman@poststar.com

