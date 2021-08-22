Six new COVID cases reported by Warren County

Warren County Health Services reported six additional COVID-19 cases Sunday along with 16 additional recoveries.

Additionally, Health Services said Sunday it is expecting authorization to be able to administer a third shot to those with immunocompromised conditions starting later this week.

Health Services is monitoring 136 active COVID cases as of Sunday, 124 of them suffering from mild illness.

Six were hospitalized as of Sunday, unchanged from Saturday. All are in moderate condition, and six are moderately ill outside of the hospital.

All of Sunday’s cases involved community spread of COVID-19, county officials said in a news release.

"Warren County Health Services continues to see significant numbers of new COVID cases related to workplace exposures, out-of-state travel and among children under the age of 12," the release states.

The continued increase in cases is the result of the highly transmissible delta variant of COVID, officials said.

Three of Sunday’s cases involved individuals who had been fully vaccinated.