Six new COVID cases reported by Warren County

Warren County Health Services reported six additional COVID-19 cases Sunday along with 16 additional recoveries.
Additionally, Health Services said Sunday it is expecting authorization to be able to administer a third shot to those with immunocompromised conditions starting later this week.
Health Services is monitoring 136 active COVID cases as of Sunday, 124 of them suffering from mild illness.
Six were hospitalized as of Sunday, unchanged from Saturday. All are in moderate condition, and six are moderately ill outside of the hospital.
All of Sunday’s cases involved community spread of COVID-19, county officials said in a news release.
"Warren County Health Services continues to see significant numbers of new COVID cases related to workplace exposures, out-of-state travel and among children under the age of 12," the release states.
The continued increase in cases is the result of the highly transmissible delta variant of COVID, officials said.
Three of Sunday’s cases involved individuals who had been fully vaccinated.
"As the delta variant of COVID-19 has spread and the number of vaccinated residents has increased, the number of 'breakthrough' cases of COVID involving vaccinated individuals has been increasing as well," the release states.
As of Saturday, 158 of 41,698 fully vaccinated Warren County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, with 147 of 158 having had mild illness, while five became moderately ill, two seriously ill and four elderly residents became critically ill and died.
As of Friday, these cases break down by vaccine as follows: 63 Pfizer, 62 Moderna, 16 Johnson & Johnson/Janssen and seven unknown. A weekend breakdown was not available.
Warren County Health Services continues to recommend:
- Get a COVID-19 vaccination as soon as you are eligible. Call Health Services at 518-761-6580 or go to https://bit.ly/36LRv5e for options.
- The wearing of masks or face coverings in crowded public places where the vaccination status of all who are around you is not known.
- Those who are not vaccinated, including children under the age of 12, should wear masks in all public indoor settings.
- Wash hands and maintain social distance when appropriate.
- Anyone experiencing any symptoms of illness should not go to work or elsewhere in public and seek a COVID test as soon as possible.
Third dose
Once authorized, Health Services will hold dedicated COVID-19 vaccine clinics to offer the third doses to those who qualify because of medical conditions, and they will be publicized as arranged, officials said.
"Warren County Health Services will offer these doses to the homebound as well, and there is expected to be ample vaccine supply within the community for the additional dose program," Sunday's news release states.
Those seeking a third dose can contact their physician or pharmacy for availability. Some New York state mass vaccination sites also remain open for additional doses.
Booster shot availability for those who do not have immune system issues will begin on Sept. 20.
First-doses clinics
Upcoming vaccine clinics (first doses) include the following in Warren County:
- Queensbury High School, Monday, Aug. 23, 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., for students and student family members only.
- Glens Falls Middle School, Tuesday, Aug. 24, 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., for students and student family members only.
Warren County Health Services will hold the following COVID-19 vaccination clinics open to the public 12 and over in the coming days:
- Monday, Aug. 23 at Warren County Municipal Center’s Human Services Building, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines offered.
- Wednesday, Aug. 25 at Glens Falls City Park 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. during the Take a Bite event. Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines offered.
Friday, Aug. 27, at Horicon Town Hall from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. during Food Truck Fridays in Brant Lake. Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines offered.
The numbers
As of Sunday, 243 Warren County residents are under mandatory quarantine/isolation because of exposure to COVID.
Warren County’s rolling seven-day average for test positivity stood at 3.8% and the Capital Region’s rate was 4.3% as of Sunday morning.
Warren County is currently among the U.S. Centers for Disease Control’s counties with “high” transmission rates of COVID-19.
Public exposure advisories
Health Services’ list of potential COVID public exposure advisories was updated this past week and notes the following exposures:
- Pizza Hut, Main Street, Queensbury — Saturday, Aug. 14, noon to 1 p.m.
- Old Navy, Route 9, Queensbury — Monday, Aug. 9, 10:45 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Tuesday, Aug. 9, 10:45 a.m. to 4 p.m., 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.; Aug. 11, 10:45 a.m. 1 p.m. Individual wore a mask.
- Lac du St. Sacrement tour boat, Lake George — Tuesday, Aug. 10, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Wednesday, Aug. 11, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Stony Creek Inn, Stony Creek — Saturday, Aug. 7, 11:30 a.m. to 12 a.m.; Sunday, Aug. 8, 1 p.m. to 12 a.m.
- Taco Bell, Main Street, Queensbury (Exit 18) — Individual wore mask and was present Aug. 7, 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; Aug. 8, noon to 6 p.m.; Aug. 10, 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.
These public exposure advisories are issued when a person with infectious COVID-19 was present on the specified date and time and Warren County Public Health staff are unable to notify all who may have had contact with them through contact tracing.
Anyone who was present at these locations on these days during the specified time periods should monitor for symptoms of COVID-19, quarantine if feeling ill and seek a COVID test if feeling ill, officials advised.