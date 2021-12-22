Six-month moratorium on subdivisions in Moreau approved

MOREAU — The Town Board on Tuesday passed Local Law 7, a six-month moratorium on all subdivision construction in the town within a half- mile of an existing sewer main.

The moratorium puts a hold on all projects that have not been fully approved by the zoning and planning boards in the town, with the ability to have a project granted a variance by the Town Board if the circumstances call for it.

The board reminded residents, business owners and contractors that the reason for the law was to give board members ample time to review the Comprehensive Land Use Plan for Moreau and determine the correlation of new construction to the sewer line being installed on Route 9.

“We are not changing the rules here, we are just asking for time,” Supervisor Todd Kusnierz said.

Residents and owners of projects already underway came to Tuesday’s public hearing to express reasons to oppose the proposed local law.

Gianni Cerrone from Cerrone Builders expressed his concern about a current project the company has submitted plans for that is in the final stages of approval.

“This project started in September 2020, we now have preliminary approval. If you put another six months on this, we lose another season. That is two years since the project started,” Cerrone stated. “What are we supposed to do? Just keep paying property taxes without being able to build?” he asked the board.

Cerrone said the company has spent substantial money on creating a plan that was appeasing to the board and they do not want to put off construction any longer.

Luke Michaels from Michaels Group Homes also came before the board on Tuesday night.

Michaels expressed that the new sewer line was “infinitely valuable” to commercial properties on Route 9, but said residential properties had other options.

“In Moreau, we have perfectly suitable and viable soil for septic systems. Our projects that have already been before the Planning Board include plans for septic systems in the site designs,” Michaels said.

He said it was unfair to rope in residential properties into an undetermined sewer tax that was not necessary for the home.

After the public comments, the board held a discussion to voice their own opinions before the vote.

Town Board member Kyle Noonan and Supervisor Kusnierz agreed that the moratorium would not be extended past the six months that have been proposed.

Fellow board member John Donohue expressed his concern about putting a hold on the projects that were presented by the builders during the public hearing.

Kusnierz replied by referring to the variances the board would allow, when they fit.

The proposed law was brought to a vote and passed 4-1, with Donohue opposed.

