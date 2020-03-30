Six Flags Great Escape suspending operations due to COVID-19

QUEENSBURY — Six Flags Great Escape Resort has temporarily suspended operations and will reopen in mid-May, or as soon as possible afterward, the company announced on Monday.

There have been no reported cases of COVID-19 at its properties, but the company said in a news release that the safety of its guests and employees is the highest priority.

For guests with prepaid tickets, the valid dates have been extended to the end of the 2020 season. For current 2020 season pass holders, passes will be extended for the number of operating days the park is temporarily closed. Six Flags Great Escape Resort members will receive a month for each month that the park is closed, plus a free membership level upgrade for the rest of the 2020 Season, according to a news release.

Six Flags has donated to the community in various ways during the coronavirus pandemic including:

Providing about 900 surgical masks were donated to Glens Falls Hospital;

Offering free Wi-Fi from the Johnny Rockets Sports Lounge to SUNY Adirondack students who often use the restaurant’s parking lot to access online classes and virtual education from the convenience of their cars;

Offering the use of refrigerators and freezers to keep additional food fresh for the local Washington County Office for the Aging.

For guests seeking information about a previously scheduled visit, visit: https://www.sixflags.com/greatescape/plan-your-visit/coronavirus-update.

