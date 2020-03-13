Six Flags Great Escape Lodge closing; job fair postponed
Great Escape Lodge and Indoor Waterpark is closing effective Monday out of an abundance of caution given the coronavirus outbreak. The Great Escape job fair scheduled for Saturday also has postponed. 

LAKE GEORGE — Six Flags Great Escape Lodge and Indoor Waterpark will temporarily close through the end of the month effective Monday as a precaution in response to the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

While there have been no cases of COVID-19 at the property, the resort said in a news release that it has placing the safety of guests and its employees at the highest priority. It will continue to monitor the evolving conditions and will re-evaluate the situation at the end of the month.

The Six Flags Great Escape Resort annual job fair, originally scheduled for this Saturday will be postponed for a later date. Additionally, the team will contact individuals scheduled for interviews, and reschedule accordingly.

For guests seeking information about a previously scheduled visit, please go to: https://www.sixflags.com/greatescape/plan-your-visit/coronavirus-update.

