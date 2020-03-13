Six Flags Great Escape Lodge closing; job fair postponed

LAKE GEORGE — Six Flags Great Escape Lodge and Indoor Waterpark will temporarily close through the end of the month effective Monday as a precaution in response to the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

While there have been no cases of COVID-19 at the property, the resort said in a news release that it has placing the safety of guests and its employees at the highest priority. It will continue to monitor the evolving conditions and will re-evaluate the situation at the end of the month.