Six Flags Great Escape Lodge closing; job fair postponed

LAKE GEORGE — Six Flags Great Escape Lodge and Indoor Waterpark will temporarily close through the end of the month effective Monday as a precaution in response to the ongoing coronavirus crisis.
While there have been no cases of COVID-19 at the property, the resort said in a news release that it has placing the safety of guests and its employees at the highest priority. It will continue to monitor the evolving conditions and will re-evaluate the situation at the end of the month.
The Six Flags Great Escape Resort annual job fair, originally scheduled for this Saturday will be postponed for a later date. Additionally, the team will contact individuals scheduled for interviews, and reschedule accordingly.
For guests seeking information about a previously scheduled visit, please go to: https://www.sixflags.com/greatescape/plan-your-visit/coronavirus-update.