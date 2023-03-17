QUEENSBURY — Six Flags Great Escape is hosting a job fair on Saturday, March 25 in an effort to fill 1,500 positions for the upcoming 2023 season.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Six Flags Great Escape Human Resources building at 33 Round Pond Road in Queensbury.

All kinds of jobs are available including admissions, parking, housekeeping, food and beverage, ride operators, lifeguards, park services, maintenance, EMT’s/security and others. A new addition to this year’s job fair is food, music and special visits from the Timbertown gang.

Positions start at $15 per hour. Team members can enjoy benefits like free park admission, paid training, flexible work hours and exclusive team member events.

Six Flags Great Escape offers a rapid hiring program for select positions, providing an expedited online option. All interested candidates are encouraged to visit sixflags.com/jobs to apply and complete interview questions remotely. The program offers convenience, speed, efficiency and flexibility for those wanting to apply and interview from the comfort of their own home.

Applicants should bring two forms of I.D. to prove identity and eligibility to work in the U.S., minors should bring working papers, and account information to assist with setting up direct deposit.

For more information, visit https://www.mysfger.com/applicants.html or contact Human Resources at 518-824-8900.

The park opens for the season on Saturday, May 20.