Six Flags Great Escape donating ponchos

QUEENSBURY — Six Flags Great Escape is donating nearly 500 rain ponchos to Glens Falls Hospital and the Albany Medical Center Foundation. These ponchos will fill a need to provide staff and patients with personal protective equipment.

“Six Flags Great Escape Resort is committed to supporting our community through this challenging time,” said Six Flags Great Escape President Rebecca Wood in a news release. “Our goal is to do whatever we can in the fight to flatten the curve of this pandemic.”

The company has already donated about 900 surgical masks to Glens Falls Hospital and allowing people to use the free Wi-Fi from the Johnny Rockets Sports Lounge. Local students often use the restaurant’s parking lot to access online classes.

