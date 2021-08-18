Six counties in the Adirondack region are joining together to apply for a federal grant to bring high-speed broadband to nearly 3,000 homes, businesses and institutions.

Six counties in the Adirondack region are cooperating in an application for a federal grant to bring high-speed broadband to nearly 3,000 homes, businesses and institutions.

Warren, Washington, Clinton, Essex, Franklin and Hamilton counties are applying to the National Telecommunications and Information Administration for the North Country Broadband Deployment Program. The program's goal is to provide broadband to unserved or underserved areas.

The counties and four participating broadband providers — Charter/Spectrum, SLIC Network Solutions, Champlain Technology Group, and Hudson Valley Wireless — have committed to self-funding at least 10% of the project’s cost. Officials hope that commitment will increase the chances for funding in what is expected to be a highly competitive nationwide review process.

“Warren County is proud to join in this regional effort to address a critically important, shared challenge together,” said Johnsburg Supervisor Andrea Hogan, chairwoman of the Warren County Board of Supervisors’ Economic Growth & Development Committee, in a news release.

Morehouse Supervisor William Farber, who is chairman of the Hamilton County Board of Supervisors, said inadequate technology infrastructure is perhaps the greatest challenge facing the region.