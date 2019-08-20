{{featured_button_text}}

GLENS FALLS — Six houses the city has seized for back taxes have been put up for sale.

The houses are located at 49 Geer St., 14 Goodwin Ave., 18 E. Tremont St., 18 Orville St., 100 Platt St. and 25 Knight St.

City Comptroller Susanne Kasitch said this is an unusually large number of residential properties.

“Most of the time, we don’t have any houses for sale,” she said.

The city took the step of taking out an advertisement in the newspaper to generate interest.

All of the properties have been seized for failure to pay taxes for multiple years, Kasitch said.

“I don’t know why people are not paying their taxes,” she said.

The deadline to make a bid on the houses is Aug. 26 at 4 p.m.

The houses are abandoned. Some of them are overgrown and have peeling paint and other issues. 

Kasitch said the city will pay off the back taxes, so the buyer can start out fresh.

If people are interested, they should contact Kasitch at 518-761-3809 or controller@cityofglensfalls.com. They need to fill out the City Developer’s Statement form.

“We want to see what are you going to do with the property. Some of them are definitely not in good shape,” she said.

The form is available on the city’s website at www.cityofglensfalls.com. Click on the Document Center button and then go to the City Clerk folder.

Following the deadline, Kasitch will bring the offers before Mayor Dan Hall to review and see what the bids are.

“We hope for some decent offers,” she said.

If no bids are received for certain properties by the Aug. 26 date, the city will keep them on the market for future bids.

City properties for sale

The following properties are up for sale. They were seized by the city for back taxes. 

Property address Property type Lot size (in feet) Appraised value
49 Geer St. two-family residence 50 by 162 $42,000
18 E. Tremont St. one-family residence 75 by 200 $83,000
14 Goodwin Ave. one-family residence 44 by 70 $37,000
18 Orville St. one-family residence 38 by 66 $63,000
100 Platt St. one-family residence 100 by 165 $58,000
25 Knight St. one-family residence 75 by 125 $48,000

