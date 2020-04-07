Six breweries join forces to make a beer to help hospitaility workers

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Six breweries have joined forces to produce a beer that will be sold with profits going to out-of-work hospitality employees in Saratoga and Warren counties.

The project is called We are Brewnited and the idea was spearheaded by Max Oswald of Northway Brewing Co.

“Shortly after restrictions were put in place, I, out of habit, decided to head out for a beer. Quickly realizing I couldn’t, my brain filled with all of the bar and restaurant workers I know who are suddenly out of work with no income. I remember thinking, ‘How can I help, even some of these guys?’” he said in a news release.

Oswald reached out to other brewers and Adirondack Brewery, Artisanal Brew Works, Bolton Landing Brewing Co., Common Roots Brewing Co., Druthers Brewing Co. and Northway Brewing Co. have collaborated to produce an American lager called Negative Input.

All profits from the sale of these four-packs will be distributed to hospitality workers in Saratoga and Warren counties who are out of work due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Four-packs will be available at each brewery’s taproom, all Minogue’s Beverage Centers, Eddy Beverage, Anchor 2 Beverage, Savemore Beverage and select locations.

For purchase the beer, make a donation or apply for funds, visit www.wearebrewnited.com.

