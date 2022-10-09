Site plan reviews continuing for Glens Falls market center

GLENS FALLS — After reviewing the first draft of the site plan review for the Glens Falls market center, the city Planning Board and members of the public got an insightful look at the interior and exterior design plan.

This was the first step of the site plan review for the proposed DRI (downtown revitalization initiative) market center, which will be built on a vacant plot of land on South Street, just west of the intersection with Elm Street where the former OTB building stood at 51-57 South St.

The Glens Falls market center has gone through six different iterations since its original blueprints developed by JMZ Architects, said Jeff Flagg, director of economic development for the city, last Tuesday night.

The original structure was estimated at a total cost about $2.5 million, but the current blueprints have doubled the estimated cost, Flagg said.

Throughout the process of designing the sketches for the market center, city officials wanted to adhere to three main points of criteria.

First, develop a facility that's as flexible as possible; second, create a facility that is as sustainable as possible, which is a result of the CLCPA (Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act), which mandates more rigorous environmental standards, while keeping the building an year-round facility; and third, be as fiscally responsible as possible.

Envision Architects of Albany, as well as CLA Site Landscape Architecture, Engineering & Planning, will design the project and will work with the Planning Board to fulfill the necessary requirements for the site plan review.

Peter Loyola of CLA Site, who was at Tuesday's meeting along with Devon Telberg of Envision Architects, presented the initial site plan review to the Planning Board.

The market center structure itself will be 5,900 square feet on a 0.66-acre site, with 23,000 square feet of pedestrian space around it.

Loyola said his firm wants to make the pedestrian space sustainable by creating porous pavement, which aids in stormwater reduction.

"We worked with CLA to orient the building on the site to allow a maximum of pedestrian access. We also, architecturally we're inclined to curve the building because we wanted to create this 'curve of curiosity' — 'what's around the bend?'" said Devon Telberg, project architect for Envision Architects.

Telberg said her firm has met a few times with representatives of the Glens Falls Farmers Market to get their feedback.

The market center will be the new official home of the farmers market but will also be utilized for other events.

"We want to make this facility as flexible as possible," Flagg said.

While some members of the farmers market would like for this facility to be exclusively theirs, Flagg said the reason for the need for it to be flexible is because it has to be able to be sustained, which means being used as much as possible.

He also mentioned that the city is considering the opportunity to extend popular events (the LARAC festival, Taste of the North Country) from other parts of the city to the future market center, which could entail closing off Elm Street and possibly South Street for a day.

The Planning Board asked Flagg how much the operational costs would be for the facility, at which he replied the city does not know yet.

Flagg and the design team will be coordinating with the Planning Board for the next steps and will be meeting next month, on Nov. 1.