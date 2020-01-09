Site access is sticking point in plastics plant sale

FORT EDWARD — For a number of years, the temporary bridge off Route 196, leading into the former General Electric Co. dewatering facility in Ford Edward, has been a sticking point for economic development at this site, according to state Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner, D-Round Lake.
And as the March 1 deadline for closing on a sale at the site to Texas plastics manufacturer WL Plastics looms closer, the bridge and adjoining road again threaten pending development slated to bring jobs and increased revenues to the county and town.
"Everyone is working hard to close on the property on March 1 and there are a number of ways this could be solved. Everybody has their oars in the water and we are all pulling in the same direction," said Woerner on Thursday afternoon. "You can't buy a landlocked parcel."
At issue is whether a municipality, county or town, will take over the bridge and roadway. And for the last four years, Washington County supervisors have said they do not want to take over a temporary bridge and roadway because they do not have the funds to build a $1.2 million permanent bridge.
And on Thursday, during the Washington County Board of Supervisors Finance Committee meeting, the issue reared its head when Hampton Supervisor Dave O'Brien, who also heads the Warren and Washington Counties Industrial Development Agency, said the New York Canal Corp. is requesting a letter of application from Fort Edward, Kingsbury or Washington County expressing interest in acquiring the road for public use.
"The EPA owns the roadway, but is transferring it to the Canal Corp.," said O'Brien, adding that the Canal Corp. wants to then transfer the road to a municipality because it does not need the road.
O'Brien explained that without "durable access" to the property, it will be a problem for WL Plastics, and without the March 1 sale, the county will again be left holding the bag for nearly $1.2 million in unpaid taxes on the Fort Edward property.
The current temporary bridge, known as a Bailey Bridge — a prefabricated movable bridge often used for construction or in emergencies — has been in place for 11 years and is showing severe signs of wear, with visible depressions in the roadway across the bridge.
While the towns and the county support developing the site, the cost of putting in the necessary permanent bridge, with estimates ranging from $1.2 million to a 2015 estimate of nearly $3 million, are a big problem.
You have free articles remaining.
"The town of Kingsbury absolutely wants the Fort Edward projects to succeed," said Kingsbury Supervisor Dana Hogan. "But we must do so in a way that does not place Kingsbury taxpayers at risk of significant financial loss."
In 2017, Kingsbury officials passed a resolution agreeing to take responsibility for the roadway after a permanent bridge, adhering to the New York Department of Transportation bridge manual, is in place and that the access roadway owned by WCC, a real-estate holding company of DA Collins, is deeded to the town.
"We passed a resolution in April of 2017 in the town of Kingsbury to take the bridge upon specific conditions being met," said Hogan. "The two big conditions identified in the resolution include a new/permanent bridge and transfer of the right of way of the property previously owned by Ms. Webb to the town of Kingsbury. This continues to be our position and we have been consistent."
According to O'Brien, the Kingsbury resolution is enough information to give to the Canal Corp., despite the sticking point of the permanent bridge and the right of away.
"There's always challenges," said O'Brien. "But this gets us on the path."
Nonetheless, several supervisors expressed concern about the county getting stuck with the costs of replacing the bridge.
Woerner said she had agreed to use some of her municipal funds to help with the bridge replacement, but that would be between $250,000 to $500,000, leaving a balance of nearly $700,000 for the project completion.
"The reality is, this is not a wealthy county, this is not a wealthy town," said Woerner. "Everyone is under a lot of stress and there is not a lot of money to pay for the project."
Woerner said she is doing everything she can to find additional funding before the March 1 deadline.
"I am doing everything I can to come up with the money," she said.
Kathleen Phalen-Tomaselli is a reporter and photographer covering Washington County, arts and life, features and breaking news.