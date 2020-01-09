Site access is sticking point in plastics plant sale

"We passed a resolution in April of 2017 in the town of Kingsbury to take the bridge upon specific conditions being met," said Hogan. "The two big conditions identified in the resolution include a new/permanent bridge and transfer of the right of way of the property previously owned by Ms. Webb to the town of Kingsbury. This continues to be our position and we have been consistent."

According to O'Brien, the Kingsbury resolution is enough information to give to the Canal Corp., despite the sticking point of the permanent bridge and the right of away.

"There's always challenges," said O'Brien. "But this gets us on the path."

Nonetheless, several supervisors expressed concern about the county getting stuck with the costs of replacing the bridge.

Woerner said she had agreed to use some of her municipal funds to help with the bridge replacement, but that would be between $250,000 to $500,000, leaving a balance of nearly $700,000 for the project completion.

"The reality is, this is not a wealthy county, this is not a wealthy town," said Woerner. "Everyone is under a lot of stress and there is not a lot of money to pay for the project."

Woerner said she is doing everything she can to find additional funding before the March 1 deadline.

"I am doing everything I can to come up with the money," she said.

Kathleen Phalen-Tomaselli is a reporter and photographer covering Washington County, arts and life, features and breaking news.

