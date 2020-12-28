Sister of Queensbury Town Board member succumbs to COVID

A 48-year-old Queensbury woman with no pre-existing conditions died Sunday of coronavirus after four weeks on a ventilator.
Glens Falls Hospital workers did everything they could to save Laurie Metivier Woodcock, even going so far as to consider flying her to New York City to be put on a heart-lung bypass machine. But medical professionals determined she wouldn’t survive the trip without a specialized team, and with coronavirus surging everywhere, there was no team available to travel to Glens Falls and bring her to New York City.
The virus attacked her organs, eventually shutting her body down while her six siblings prayed for her survival. It became clear last week, just before Christmas, that she wouldn’t make it.
“She was really such a special person,” said her brother Anthony Metivier, a Queensbury Town Board member. “Our whole family is just heartbroken. I keep saying she was a good kid. Being the baby in the family, I guess they never grow up in our eyes.”
But Woodcock was an essential linchpin in the family, living with and helping to care for their 78-year-old mother. On Monday, their mother was admitted to the Emergency Department. She also has coronavirus.
Woodcock lived in Hebron with her husband Mark before they moved to Florida to chase her dream. She had worked for Disney World and wanted to return to a job there. But three days after they bought a house in Florida, her husband suddenly died.
Anthony Metivier suggested that their mother join her in Florida for the winter. That began a partnership: every winter in Florida, and every summer on Lake George. Woodcock worked at Tahoe Resort for the season, which this year ended in October. The pair had plane tickets to fly back to Florida this week, after spending Christmas here, as usual.
“I convinced my mom to go down there for the winter. And it was wonderful. Then they both came back up for the summer. It was perfect,” he said.
Woodcock got sick the day after Thanksgiving. The family had decided to celebrate separately, so no one outside her household caught the virus from her.
Metivier first learned of his sister’s illness when his mother called to ask him to bring her Pedialite, which is given to people who have been throwing up.
“Then the next thing you know she was in the hospital. She just fell off a cliff,” he said.
Woodcock did the grocery shopping and other essential tasks, but did not take risks.
“They never went out,” Metivier said.
Her job ended long before the incubation period would have begun for coronavirus, which means she caught the virus from someone who had been less safe and was unknowingly spreading coronavirus in common places like grocery stores.
Metivier is all too aware that that’s how she must have gotten the virus.
“We’re angry. Somewhere, somehow she got this and it killed her,” he said. “My family has been vocal about this all along. I tell everybody this is just a beast. Take it seriously.”
Woodcock was the youngest child of former Post-Star reporter and editor Don Metivier, who died in 2007.
“She was my dad’s best friend in the world,” her brother said. “She was a special little girl and everybody that has reached out has said that they’re together again."
Woodcock was the fourth person to die of coronavirus in the last six days in Warren County.
In total, 39 people have died of coronavirus in Warren County.
Monday's statistics
- Warren County reported 19 new cases Monday, for a total of 999 confirmed cases since March, and 13 recoveries, for a total of 723 recoveries among confirmed cases. There are 237 people currently ill, four of whom are hospitalized. All four are described as having "moderate" illness.
Washington County reported 20 new cases, for a total of 770 confirmed cases since March, and 19 recoveries, for a total of 620 recoveries. There are 137 people currently ill, six of whom are hospitalized, an increase of two from Sunday.
Saratoga County reported 513 new cases since Dec. 24, for a total of 5,133 confirmed cases since March. There were 228 recoveries, for a total of 3,023. There are 2,079 people currently ill and 50 are hospitalized, the same as on Dec. 24.
In the northern Saratoga County towns, new cases include eight town of Corinth residents (for a total of 19), three Hadley residents (for a total of seven), 25 Moreau residents (for a total of 95), one town of Saratoga resident (for a total of 19), two South Glens Falls residents (for a total of 24) and 32 Wilton residents (for a total of 147).
Still ill: 11 town of Corinth residents, six village of Corinth residents, four Hadley residents, 70 Moreau residents, four Northumberland residents, 18 town of Saratoga residents, 16 Schuylerville residents, 22 South Glens Falls residents, nine Victory residents and 115 Wilton residents.
Recovered: one village of Corinth resident and one Schuylerville resident.
Essex County reported 43 new cases since Dec. 24, for a total of 425 cases since March. There are 68 people currently ill, six of whom are hospitalized.
For Sunday, the most recent day for which the following data was available:
- The Capital Region reported a total of 687 cases, which was a positive test rate of 12.7%. That pushed the region’s weekly rate to 8.5%.
- Warren County had a positive test rate of 9.1% and a weekly rate of 7%.
- Washington County had a positive test rate of 4.3% and a weekly rate of 4.7%.
- Saratoga County had a positive test rate of 14.8% and a weekly rate of 9%.
- Statewide, 10,407 people tested positive Sunday, about as many as normal. But the positive test rate was much higher than normal, at 8.33%, and far fewer people got tested. Gov. Andrew Cuomo said that it’s possible more people with symptoms chose to get tested right after Christmas.
- There were 7,559 people hospitalized with coronavirus Sunday and 114 people died.
