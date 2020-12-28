Sister of Queensbury Town Board member succumbs to COVID

Anthony Metivier suggested that their mother join her in Florida for the winter. That began a partnership: every winter in Florida, and every summer on Lake George. Woodcock worked at Tahoe Resort for the season, which this year ended in October. The pair had plane tickets to fly back to Florida this week, after spending Christmas here, as usual.

“I convinced my mom to go down there for the winter. And it was wonderful. Then they both came back up for the summer. It was perfect,” he said.

Woodcock got sick the day after Thanksgiving. The family had decided to celebrate separately, so no one outside her household caught the virus from her.

Metivier first learned of his sister’s illness when his mother called to ask him to bring her Pedialite, which is given to people who have been throwing up.

“Then the next thing you know she was in the hospital. She just fell off a cliff,” he said.

Woodcock did the grocery shopping and other essential tasks, but did not take risks.

“They never went out,” Metivier said.