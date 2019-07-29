{{featured_button_text}}

QUEENSBURY — The incident on Friday in which an intellectually disabled man was left on a CWI bus for at least an hour left family members of the man asking questions. 

The man's sister, Angel Clark of Whitehall, said she did not understand how her brother could have been left on the CWI bus after finishing up the daily program.

"In the morning he gets picked up there and he gets dropped off there at night," Clark said. "Every day."

Her brother was taken to the hospital and treated for dehydration and heat exhaustion, after he was discovered Friday evening on the bus at the CWI Transit Connection parking area and garage on Dix Avenue.

She said it was lucky the bus was parked in the shade because it could have been much worse if he was in the sun. 

Clark also said her brother had been left in a CWI vehicle before, when he was left in van during a field trip last year. 

She said her brother is non-verbal, but at 5 feet 8 inches tall, it should be impossible to miss him if the vehicles are checked properly. 

CWI Executive Director Mark Donahue said Monday that the investigation is still ongoing and he could not add to the statement from Saturday, which said, "Our top priority as always is for the individuals we provide support and services to and for their well being.”

The bus driver, John W. Davidson, 38, of Queensbury, was charged with endangering the welfare of an incompetent person and falsifying a business record, both misdemeanors, in connection with the incident. He was issued a ticket to appear in Queensbury Town Court on Aug. 12. 

Clark said she hopes this will lead to policy improvements from CWI in the future.

"I’m just hoping that maybe they realize there has to be second checks in place because it could have been so much worse than it was," Clark said. "You have to take those few seconds to make sure they’re safe.”

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Samuel Northrop is the education reporter for The Post-Star. He can be reached at snorthrop@poststar.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments