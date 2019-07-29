QUEENSBURY — The incident on Friday in which an intellectually disabled man was left on a CWI bus for at least an hour left family members of the man asking questions.
The man's sister, Angel Clark of Whitehall, said she did not understand how her brother could have been left on the CWI bus after finishing up the daily program.
"In the morning he gets picked up there and he gets dropped off there at night," Clark said. "Every day."
Her brother was taken to the hospital and treated for dehydration and heat exhaustion, after he was discovered Friday evening on the bus at the CWI Transit Connection parking area and garage on Dix Avenue.
She said it was lucky the bus was parked in the shade because it could have been much worse if he was in the sun.
Clark also said her brother had been left in a CWI vehicle before, when he was left in van during a field trip last year.
She said her brother is non-verbal, but at 5 feet 8 inches tall, it should be impossible to miss him if the vehicles are checked properly.
CWI Executive Director Mark Donahue said Monday that the investigation is still ongoing and he could not add to the statement from Saturday, which said, "Our top priority as always is for the individuals we provide support and services to and for their well being.”
The bus driver, John W. Davidson, 38, of Queensbury, was charged with endangering the welfare of an incompetent person and falsifying a business record, both misdemeanors, in connection with the incident. He was issued a ticket to appear in Queensbury Town Court on Aug. 12.
Clark said she hopes this will lead to policy improvements from CWI in the future.
"I’m just hoping that maybe they realize there has to be second checks in place because it could have been so much worse than it was," Clark said. "You have to take those few seconds to make sure they’re safe.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.