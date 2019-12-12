Sisson Reserve tenants told to remove some holiday lights; Other complexes have different policies

MOREAU — At Sisson Reserve apartments, tenants are taking down their Christmas lights.

Despite a promise from their Rochester-based landlord to not “bah humbug!” the holiday, tenants were told that they must take down lights outlining their porches and garage doors.

Only lights around the front door and window are allowed. The rules were announced after dozens of residents had hung their lights.

The idea is that lights could disturb people.

“We’re just saying, ‘Be respectful of neighbors,’” explained Kathryn Bryan, senior vice president of property management for PathStone, which owns the complex.

Landlords around the region are watching. Many of them said they allow lights, but refused to speak on the record because of the “controversy” with Sisson Reserve.

One property manager, speaking anonymously because her boss has not given her permission to talk to the media, said her lease has general rules that would allow her to prohibit decorations. She simply turns a blind eye to holiday lights, especially for Halloween and Christmas.