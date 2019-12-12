Sisson Reserve tenants told to remove some holiday lights; Other complexes have different policies

MOREAU — At Sisson Reserve apartments, tenants are taking down their Christmas lights.
Despite a promise from their Rochester-based landlord to not “bah humbug!” the holiday, tenants were told that they must take down lights outlining their porches and garage doors.
Only lights around the front door and window are allowed. The rules were announced after dozens of residents had hung their lights.
The idea is that lights could disturb people.
“We’re just saying, ‘Be respectful of neighbors,’” explained Kathryn Bryan, senior vice president of property management for PathStone, which owns the complex.
Landlords around the region are watching. Many of them said they allow lights, but refused to speak on the record because of the “controversy” with Sisson Reserve.
One property manager, speaking anonymously because her boss has not given her permission to talk to the media, said her lease has general rules that would allow her to prohibit decorations. She simply turns a blind eye to holiday lights, especially for Halloween and Christmas.
Still, she’s had problems. Tenants have lofted light-up inflatables outside their apartments, which deflate during the day. Sometimes, it has snowed or rained while they were deflated, leaving them frozen to the ground. On a couple of memorable occasions, tenants moved out and left the frozen inflatables behind. She couldn’t pry them up and had to wait until spring.
“They look awful,” she said.
But she hasn’t banned them.
She noted that many landlords wouldn’t want to have to enforce rules that require regular inspection of the exterior of every unit. Currently, her complex has dozens of rotting pumpkins still on display. What’s stopping her from telling the tenants to toss them is the sheer amount of time it would take to locate each pumpkin, contact the tenants and then inspect again.
Others take a more laidback approach.
At the Glens Falls Housing Authority, there are no limits. While the high-rise tenants can’t access the exterior windows to hang lights, tenants in the LaRose Gardens complex can put up any lights they want.
Many other apartment complexes do the same.
“We don’t have any specific rules,” said property manager Nick Massaroni of Ridgeview Townhomes in Wilton.
If decorations bother a neighbor, he takes action. Once, a tenant displayed a wolf with its brains exposed for Halloween.
“That was going too far. We said that’s gotta stay inside,” he said.
If a tenant used projection lights that led to light “leaking into another unit,” he would also take action.
“We’d say that can’t happen,” he said.
But if it doesn’t hurt the neighbors, all decorations are fair game.
“Are you hearing from people who are upset because they don’t celebrate Christmas?” he said. “I can understand that, but they are welcome to decorate for their holidays, too.”
