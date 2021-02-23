Siplon named permanent president of EDC Warren County

GLENS FALLS — EDC Warren County has named Jim Siplon as its permanent president.
Siplon has been serving as interim president since July after the death of Edward Bartholomew. The organization’s board of directors on Tuesday voted to make the appointment permanent.
Siplon had served as the chief operating officer of Just Water before retiring last year.
“Thank you all. Looking forward to this. It’s going to be fun,” he said.
Siplon has outlined an aggressive agenda that has focused on expanding broadband coverage and recruiting more residents and businesses to come to the area.
The EDC has been conducting a survey to see which areas of the county lack reliable coverage. Internet access is a top priority for people who seek to relocate to the North Country, according to Siplon.
The board approved spending $8,500 with ECC Technologies, of Penfield, to develop a broadband analysis based on the survey data and issue a report.
The EDC is also seeking a request for proposals for a firm to work to develop a regional approach with other counties to increase broadband.
Siplon told the board that another priority is to increase affordable housing and the housing stock in general if the area is to attract new residents.
Siplon said there are a lot of exciting economic projects taking place within the county. There are over 50 projects or inquiries, he said.
He cited Ash Anand’s purchase of the former Merrill Magee Restaurant and Inn in Warrensburg, which he is renovating and rebranding as The Bond.
Other projects in the pipeline are a proposed mixed-use development along Route 9 in Lake George, a new food retailer in Glens Falls and a potential clean tech facility for the old Ciba-Geigy plant on Warren Street.
Siplon said he is bound by non-disclosure agreements from revealing any more details about these projects.
Siplon, a U.S. Air Force veteran, has a bachelor’s degree in astrophysics from Utah State University and an MBA from Boston University.
