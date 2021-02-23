Siplon named permanent president of EDC Warren County

GLENS FALLS — EDC Warren County has named Jim Siplon as its permanent president.

Siplon has been serving as interim president since July after the death of Edward Bartholomew. The organization’s board of directors on Tuesday voted to make the appointment permanent.

Siplon had served as the chief operating officer of Just Water before retiring last year.

“Thank you all. Looking forward to this. It’s going to be fun,” he said.

Siplon has outlined an aggressive agenda that has focused on expanding broadband coverage and recruiting more residents and businesses to come to the area.

The EDC has been conducting a survey to see which areas of the county lack reliable coverage. Internet access is a top priority for people who seek to relocate to the North Country, according to Siplon.

The board approved spending $8,500 with ECC Technologies, of Penfield, to develop a broadband analysis based on the survey data and issue a report.

The EDC is also seeking a request for proposals for a firm to work to develop a regional approach with other counties to increase broadband.