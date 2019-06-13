{{featured_button_text}}

HUDSON FALLS — Repairs to a part of Burgoyne Avenue after a sinkhole opened up are expected to take two or three weeks, the New York State Canal Corp. said in a statement Thursday.

Two metal culverts running underneath the road need to be replaced.

The road between Pine Street and Pearl Street will remain closed. 

"The adjacent trail along the Glens Falls Feeder Canal will remain open during construction, however we ask those utilizing the trail to avoid any of the barricaded areas to ensure their safety," the Canal Corp. said.

The sinkhole opened up Tuesday night, in the same general vicinity of where another sinkhole opened in the early 1990s.

Deb Donohue, superintendent of public works for Washington County, said the new official detour from the south will be to Schuyler Street, to Route 4, to Route 196. From the north, it will be Route 196 to Route 4. Donohue said the county is trying to limit traffic on the smaller residential back roads.

"The Canal Corporation continues to work closely with the local officials in the Village of Hudson Falls, Town of Kingsbury, Washington County Department of Public Works and Washington County, NY — Department of Public Safety as well as the New York State Department of Transportation to ensure the area is safe and minimize the inconvenience to local residents and businesses," the agency said in a statement.

Reporter Gwendolyn Craig can be reached at (518) 742-3238 or gcraig@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @gwendolynnn1

