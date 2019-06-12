HUDSON FALLS -- A stretch of Burgoyne Avenue in Hudson Falls is closed indefinitely after a large sinkhole opened up Tuesday night.
The hole in the road is near where the Feeder Canal crosses the road, which has prompted closure of the bike path along the canal in the area as well.
Burgoyne, also known as county Route 37, is closed between Pine and Pearl streets, and Pine Street nearby is closed as well, according to the Washington County Department of Public Safety.
There was no timetable for repairs as the county Department of Public Works and state Canal Corp need to figure out what caused the sinkhole.
