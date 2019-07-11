{{featured_button_text}}
LAKE GEORGE — Singer Maria Muldaur, best known worldwide for her 1974 hit “Midnight at the Oasis,” will perform a free concert at Shepard Park at 7 p.m. Wednesday as part of the Lake George Arts Project's Summer Concerts series. 

Muldaur, who has recorded dozens of solo albums, was nominated this year in the Grammy Awards' Best Traditional Blues category for her 41st album, "Don't You Feel My Leg - The Naughty Bawdy Blues of Blue Barker."

She began her recording career in 1963 with the Even Dozen Jug Band and later joined the Jim Kweskin Jug Band, touring and recording with them throughout the 1960s. In 2011, Muldaur released "Steady Love," a contemporary electric blues album.

The Lake George Arts Project's Summer Concerts, which are free, take place Wednesday evenings July through August, rain or shine. Call 518-668-2616 for rain venue. 

