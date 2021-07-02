Singer-guitarist Warren Haynes rocks Lake George

LAKE GEORGE — The crowd wasn’t as big as it would have been had it not rained for the entire show, but the 1,250 who did go see Warren Haynes at Charles R. Wood Park on Thursday were the type that rain doesn’t scare off — especially when a name like Haynes comes to town.
Haynes, founding member of the band Gov't Mule and known for his work as longtime guitarist with the Allman Brothers Band, was the reason one family changed plans to leave a day later. Vacationing with his wife and two young daughters, the Phish-cap wearing man said he was blown away that Haynes was there and they had to stay.
Putting the venue on the map for bigger name talent is what promoter Dave Ehmann has been striving for.
“Bringing Warren Haynes to Lake George just brings it to a whole new level,” he said, calling Haynes a “guitar legend.”
Haynes played as part of the "The LGD 50 Concert Series: The Music Never Stopped," which is featuring a variety of nationally known cover bands mixed in with big names like Haynes and The Outlaws.
World-renowned Led Zeppelin cover band “Get the Led Out” is following Haynes with three shows on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, playing with local standouts Wild Adriatic. The Outlaws play on July 8.
Lake George Mayor Bob Blais praised Ehmann, saying basically everything that has happened at Wood Park musically since it opened is because of him. Lake George has long attracted people to Canada Street, to recreate on the lake and ride the tour boats, but Blais said, “now they’re also coming for concerts.”
“He really put Wood Park on the map as far as live concerts go,” Blais said.
The "D" in the LGD 50 name of the concert series stands for the promoter's first name.
He also joked that a recent Grateful Dead tribute group, the Garcia Project, led Canada Street to “look like Woodstock,” but he said he loves how each concert brings different people, noting that they all buy food, gas and drinks.
Ehmann said people drove from as far away as Buffalo and Philadelphia for the Haynes show.
Amanda Metzger, marketing director of the Lake George Regional Chamber of Commerce, said the latest series is elevating an already strong tradition of music in Lake George.
“Dave brings in many acts that have strong followings, so that certainly helps bring in people from out of the area. As a local, it's such a treat to have this caliber of live music available right in our own community,” she said. “This is an example of how the tourism economy helps provide great entertainment for locals right in our backyards.”
And although the weather has not cooperated for Ehmann this year so far, he said he was pleased with the 1,250 people who attended Thursday night and will keep promoting. Some of his favorite concerts in his life have been in the rain, he said, “so my chin is up.”
Vernon Fuss, a guitarist with the local band Dirt Cheap, who has covered Haynes' staple from the Allman Brothers, “Soulshine,” for years, posted photos from the show on Facebook and said he was psyched at the opportunity to see him so close to home.
“Very cool to have someone on that level of Mr. Haynes in our area,” he said, adding that it only cost $40.
Haynes played a variety of tunes from his past, many with rain themes it seemed. He played some from the Allman Brothers, including encores “Soulshine” and “Ain’t Wastin' Time No More,” and covers from Van Morrison, Elton John and Etta James.
The crowd at the end was wet, but seemed happy and sang along to “Soulshine,” which Fuss said has become his “Freebird.”
Ehmann said when he started promoting shows, sometimes artists played for “30 people.” Had it not been raining last night, the park undoubtedly would have had thousands.
“Now we’re a Tickemaster-listed venue, which means we’ll get a better look from bigger artists that didn’t really consider us before,” he said. “And we bring a lot of people to Lake George who come back.”