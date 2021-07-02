Singer-guitarist Warren Haynes rocks Lake George

LAKE GEORGE — The crowd wasn’t as big as it would have been had it not rained for the entire show, but the 1,250 who did go see Warren Haynes at Charles R. Wood Park on Thursday were the type that rain doesn’t scare off — especially when a name like Haynes comes to town.

Haynes, founding member of the band Gov't Mule and known for his work as longtime guitarist with the Allman Brothers Band, was the reason one family changed plans to leave a day later. Vacationing with his wife and two young daughters, the Phish-cap wearing man said he was blown away that Haynes was there and they had to stay.

Putting the venue on the map for bigger name talent is what promoter Dave Ehmann has been striving for.

“Bringing Warren Haynes to Lake George just brings it to a whole new level,” he said, calling Haynes a “guitar legend.”

Haynes played as part of the "The LGD 50 Concert Series: The Music Never Stopped," which is featuring a variety of nationally known cover bands mixed in with big names like Haynes and The Outlaws.

World-renowned Led Zeppelin cover band “Get the Led Out” is following Haynes with three shows on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, playing with local standouts Wild Adriatic. The Outlaws play on July 8.