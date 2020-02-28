Simpson picks up Independence Party endorsement in Assembly race

The state Independence Party has endorsed Horicon Supervisor Matt Simpson in the four-way race for the 114th state Assembly District seat.

Independence Party Chairman Frank McKay announced the endorsement this week. It gives Simpson party endorsements for three ballot lines, Republican, Conservative and Independence parties as he vies to replace Assemblyman Dan Stec-R,C,I-Queensbury, as he runs for state Senate.

"Matt Simpson checks all the boxes for us. His experience managing the town of Horicon, his insights from being a business owner for 20 years in the North Country, and his leadership as president of the Adirondack Association of Towns & Villages all comes together and gives us a uniquely well-balanced candidate who is equipped to hit the ground running in Albany," McKay said in a news release.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Simpson said he was honored to pick up the endorsement.

"I believe that we need strong independent representatives in Albany," he said in a prepared statement. "As a small business owner all of my life and as a local elected official, I am confident that I have the experience, commitment and drive to make a difference and to fight for the values we as taxpayers share."