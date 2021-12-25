Simpson looks ahead to next Assembly session

One of state Assemblyman Matt Simpson’s priorities for the new legislative session is to establish connections with Democrats in the Assembly majority, many of whom represent downstate districts.

“I want to understand the other members’ issues,” said Simpson, R-Horicon, who will begin his second year in office in January.

To that end, Assemblywoman Linda Rosenthal, D-Manhattan, chairwoman of the Assembly Social Services Committee, has accepted his invitation to visit the Glens Falls area in the spring to tour local programs that provide services to the homeless, and to conduct a public hearing about poverty in the local region.

Simpson said in a telephone interview that he hoped to do that in March, provided that the COVID-19 surge is alleviated by then.

Simpson spoke about his legislative priorities for the new session that begins Jan. 5.

Simpson, the ranking Republican on the Social Services Committee, said he invited Rosenthal after the committee held a public hearing Dec. 14 about homelessness in New York City.

He realized that the way services are provided in urban areas is much different than in small cities, such as Glens Falls, and in towns in the Adirondacks.

Simpson said he also hopes to make similar connections to increase mutual understanding of how issues such as broadband access and affordable housing differ in upstate from downstate.

Simpson also hopes to gain Democratic support for legislation he recently introduced to establish a state tax credit of up to $5,000 for independently owned restaurants, bars, hotels, food trucks, stores and similar vendors that use ingredients or sell products made with grain, fruits and vegetables grown in New York or with dairy products made from New York milk.

Simpson said the legislation resulted from conversations with area farmers and brewers about ways to offset price competition against large corporate suppliers from out of state.

“It just seemed like a common-sense solution,” he said.

The tax credit would be based on the percentage of purchases a vendor makes from in-state growers and producers, according to Simpson.

Those who make 5% to 9% of their purchases from in-state suppliers would be eligible for a $1,000 tax credit. Also, 10% to 24% of purchases from in-state suppliers would qualify for a $2,000 tax credit, and 25% or more would qualify for a $5,000 tax credit.

State Sen. Dan Stec, R-Queensbury, has introduced companion legislation in the Senate.

Simpson also recently introduced legislation to require local school boards to establish policies and procedures for parents and guardians to view video footage taken on security cameras inside school buses when the parent’s or guardian’s child has been a victim of physical harm, harassment or bullying on a school bus.

Simpson said the legislation stemmed from a constituent who contacted him. The woman had difficulty getting a school district to allow her to view video footage from an incident, and then was only allowed to view portions of the footage.

“If there’s an issue, I think the parents are entitled to look at the entire footage of that along with administrators,” he said.

Simpson co-sponsored legislation that Assemblyman Robert Smullen, R-Johnstown, recently introduced to replace a statewide broadband strategy with regional broadband districts that could seek state funding to implement regional plans.

Sen. Joseph Griffo, R-Rome, and Stec introduced companion legislation in the Senate.

Simpson recently introduced a companion bill to legislation Stec introduced in the Senate to amend the state Constitution to allow for impeaching a former state official for impeachable acts committed while in office, and, if impeached, prohibit the officials from taking public office again.

Simpson said the state’s continued response to the COVID-19 pandemic and the implementation of recent climate change legislation will be major issues in the coming session.

