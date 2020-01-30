Simpson leaving IDA, but Whitehead still not getting back on

Horicon Supervisor Matt Simpson plans to step away from his post on the Warren-Washington Counties IDA, but Queensbury taxpayer advocate Travis Whitehead still won't be allowed back on the board.
Whitehead was not re-appointed to the IDA by Warren County Board of Supervisors Chairman Frank Thomas earlier this month, for reasons that were not given to him or shared publicly.
Simpson, who is running for state Assembly, said he does not have time to dedicate to the IDA at this point and plans to step away from the organization in the coming weeks. Thomas said he has identified a likely successor, a businessperson who is not an elected official whom he will identify when the appointment is official.
Whitehead asked the Warren County Board of Supervisors Personnel Committee on Thursday why this year's IDA appointments weren't brought to the Personnel Committee first. He said he had been one of the most active members on the 10-person board, which is dealing with a number of development issues at the former General Electric dredging project dewatering site in Fort Edward.
He was the only Warren County member of the board who attended a recent public hearing on the proposed Fort Edward project, he pointed out.
"I deserve a spot on the IDA board," he said.
Two supervisors spoke up on his behalf, but the Personnel Committee took no action.
Glens Falls 2nd Ward Supervisor Peter McDevitt criticized the process that led to Whitehead's removal with no explanation.
"I think this sends a negative message to the public," McDevitt said.
Queensbury at-Large Supervisor Brad Magowan said Whitehead does "good work," but that his confrontational style makes people feel threatened at times.
Whitehead offered no apology.
"I believe sometimes people need to feel uncomfortable for change to occur," Whitehead responded.
Whitehead, a semi-retired electrical engineer, was appointed to the IDA in October 2018 to fill an opening, then reappointed last January. When time for the annual appointments came up earlier this month, Thomas chose five other Warren County residents, all current or former elected officials, for the volunteer posts. Washington County's Board of Supervisors also selected five.
Thomas said Thursday he did not want to explain why he didn't re-appoint Whitehead to the IDA.
Whitehead said he has reviewed Warren County by-laws and can't find any that show that chairperson of the county Boards of Supervisors is allowed to make IDA appointments.
