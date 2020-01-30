Simpson leaving IDA, but Whitehead still not getting back on

Horicon Supervisor Matt Simpson plans to step away from his post on the Warren-Washington Counties IDA, but Queensbury taxpayer advocate Travis Whitehead still won't be allowed back on the board.

Whitehead was not re-appointed to the IDA by Warren County Board of Supervisors Chairman Frank Thomas earlier this month, for reasons that were not given to him or shared publicly.

Simpson, who is running for state Assembly, said he does not have time to dedicate to the IDA at this point and plans to step away from the organization in the coming weeks. Thomas said he has identified a likely successor, a businessperson who is not an elected official whom he will identify when the appointment is official.

Whitehead asked the Warren County Board of Supervisors Personnel Committee on Thursday why this year's IDA appointments weren't brought to the Personnel Committee first. He said he had been one of the most active members on the 10-person board, which is dealing with a number of development issues at the former General Electric dredging project dewatering site in Fort Edward.