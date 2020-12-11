Simpson, in first stance since election, opposes mandatory vaccination

HORICON — In his first press release since being elected to the state Assembly on Nov. 3, Matt Simpson opposed a proposal to make COVID-19 vaccination mandatory.

Simpson, a Horicon resident who ran on the Republican, Conservative and Independence party lines, spoke out against Assembly Bill A11179, initiated by Assemblywoman Linda Rosenthal, D-Manhattan.

It says that if the the state Department of Health determines not enough people have developed immunity to COVID-19, the department “shall mandate vaccination for all individuals or groups of individuals who, as shown by clinical data, are proven to be safe to receive such vaccine.”

Simpson said he wants people to be vaccinated and will be himself, but that this bill raises concerns about parental, religious and individual rights.

“The arrival of a COVID-19 vaccine is a great American accomplishment and once available, those who wish to be immunized should be afforded that right without delay,” he said. “However, we should be mindful to afford the same opportunity of exercising one’s personal right to decide for themselves whether or not a vaccine is the best course of action for them and their family. Mandating the vaccine on North Country residents is an unnecessary overreach by our state government and violates their constitutional rights.”

The Assembly will begin its new session in early January, with Simpson in the 114th District seat previously held by Dan Stec, who was elected to the state Senate.

