Simpson hires chief of state, district office manager

HORICON — New Assemblyman Matt Simpson, R-Horicon, has selected Matthew MacDonald as his chief of staff and Kiersten DeCanio as his district office manager.

MacDonald previously served as Glens Falls 5th Ward supervisor from 2016 to 2018 before stepping down because of increased responsibilities of his job at Champlain Stone as a project development coordinator.

He is a graduate of Queensbury High School and SUNY Plattsburgh, where he earned bachelor’s degrees in both history and political science.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I have always been passionate about serving the community in which I live in whatever capacity I am able to provide. This role will allow me to fully immerse myself in public service, and I look forward to making a positive impact for the constituents of the 114th District with Mr. Simpson,” MacDonald said in a news release.

DeCanio, a Queensbury resident, has an associate’s degree in criminal justice and is set to obtain a bachelor’s degree from SUNY Plattsburgh. She brings a a background of organizing experience and volunteer work, according to a news release.