Simpson gets Warren County GOP endorsement

Simpson, 52, Horicon supervisor for the past six years and current president of the Adirondack Association of Towns and Villages, said he emphasized to the committee the need to cut taxes and spur economic development as his main platforms going forward.

He formerly ran a contracting business, and said he understands how hard it is for businesses in the region to overcome state tax burdens.

"That has to change," he said. "We need to support initiatives that will help economic development."

Protection of the region's natural assets and improvement of infrastructure are priorities as well, he added.

Beaty said he wasn't surprised by the vote, and he planned to force a June primary for the GOP line. He pointed out he won a Queensbury at-large supervisor race when the GOP rebuffed his candidacy as well.

He said he believes Simpson has support of politicians, but the voters will appreciate his fiscally conservative history and desire to be a "public servant."

"The committee speaks for the committee. It doesn't speak for thousands of Republican voters," he said. "The politicians don't like me because we exposed a lot up there (in Warren County)."