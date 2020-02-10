Simpson gets Warren County Conservative endorsement

The Warren County Conservative Committee has endorsed Horicon Supervisor Matt Simpson in the race for the 114th state Assembly seat.

Simpson is one of four Warren County residents running to replace Assemblyman Dan Stec, R-Queensbury, as he runs for state Senate.

Committee Chairman Carol Birkholz said Simpson’s experience running a town and with Adirondack issues prompted the endorsement.

“Supervisor Simpson’s six years of experience as Horicon town supervisor and Warren County supervisor combined with his service as member and president of the Adirondack Association of Towns and Villages notably qualifies him for this position,” she wrote in a prepared statement. “Supervisor Simpson has firsthand knowledge of North Country issues and economy, sharing services and keeping the town tax below the tax cap. Supervisor Simpson’s proven record and experience makes him the right candidate to represent the 114th Assembly District.”

Simpson said Monday that he was honored to have received the endorsement, and was seeking the endorsement of conservative committees in the district’s other counties, Essex, Washington and Saratoga.

Simpson was also endorsed by the Republican committees in Warren, Saratoga and Essex counties.

Also running for the position is Glens Falls 3rd Ward Supervisor Claudia Braymer, who has endorsed by Warren County Democrats; Queensbury at-Large Supervisor Doug Beaty, who is running on the Republican line; and former Thurman Supervisor Evelyn Wood, who is running on the Save America Movement Party line.

Don Lehman covers police and court matters, Warren County government and the outdoors. He can be reached at 518-742-3224 or dlehman@poststar.com

