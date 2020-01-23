Simpson gets Essex, Saratoga GOP endorsements for Assembly seat

Horicon town Supervisor Matt Simpson received the unanimous endorsement of the Republican committees in Essex and Saratoga counties on Wednesday in the race for the 114th state Assembly District seat.
Simpson and Queensbury at-Large Supervisor Doug Beaty attended the Essex County committee meeting, two of four candidates seeking to replace Assemblyman Dan Stec, R-Queensbury, as he runs for state Senate.
Simpson, who also got the Warren County Republican Committee endorsement earlier this month, said he was honored to get the endorsements.
"I'm looking forward to being the North Country's representative in the Assembly," he said. "I will work hard to earn the same respect that Dan Stec has earned in the district."
Beaty has said he does not believe political committees should make endorsements before primary elections. He said he attended the Essex County meeting to make a presentation, and said he believed he had significant support among the committee members in attendance.
He said he believed his decision to seek a primary for the GOP line likely affected the vote, as political committees generally don't want primaries because of the costs and efforts involved.
You have free articles remaining.
"I was encouraged by the comments I heard from committee members," he said.
He said he was dismayed that the Saratoga County committee chose to endorse without hearing from him, however.
Members of the Essex County GOP Committee initially sought Wednesday to encourage Willsboro Supervisor Shaun Gilliland, chairman of the Essex County Board of Supervisors, to run for the position.
Gilliland declined to run, a decision he also made last month as political jockeying began, so the committee chose Simpson over Beaty.
The men are colleagues on the Warren County Board of Supervisors and both have pledged to work to bring jobs and improved infrastructure to the district. Simpson has said improved cellphone service and broadband internet service are priorities, while Beaty said he will work with a "high performance team" of advisers to address issues.
Also running for the Assembly post are Glens Falls 3rd Ward Supervisor Claudia Braymer, who has gotten local Democratic endorsements, and former Thurman Supervisor Evelyn Wood. wjp is running on the Serve America Movement party line.
Washington County's Republican Committee will discuss a possible endorsement on Feb. 18. The Warren County Conservative Committee will also consider an endorsement in the coming weeks.
The 114th Assembly District includes all of Warren and Essex counties and northern parts of Saratoga and Washington counties. But 36 percent of the voters in the district live in Queensbury and Glens Falls.
Don Lehman covers police and court matters, Warren County government and the outdoors. He can be reached at 518-742-3224 or dlehman@poststar.com