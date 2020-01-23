Simpson gets Essex, Saratoga GOP endorsements for Assembly seat

He said he was dismayed that the Saratoga County committee chose to endorse without hearing from him, however.

Members of the Essex County GOP Committee initially sought Wednesday to encourage Willsboro Supervisor Shaun Gilliland, chairman of the Essex County Board of Supervisors, to run for the position.

Gilliland declined to run, a decision he also made last month as political jockeying began, so the committee chose Simpson over Beaty.

The men are colleagues on the Warren County Board of Supervisors and both have pledged to work to bring jobs and improved infrastructure to the district. Simpson has said improved cellphone service and broadband internet service are priorities, while Beaty said he will work with a "high performance team" of advisers to address issues.

Also running for the Assembly post are Glens Falls 3rd Ward Supervisor Claudia Braymer, who has gotten local Democratic endorsements, and former Thurman Supervisor Evelyn Wood. wjp is running on the Serve America Movement party line.

Washington County's Republican Committee will discuss a possible endorsement on Feb. 18. The Warren County Conservative Committee will also consider an endorsement in the coming weeks.

The 114th Assembly District includes all of Warren and Essex counties and northern parts of Saratoga and Washington counties. But 36 percent of the voters in the district live in Queensbury and Glens Falls.

Don Lehman covers police and court matters, Warren County government and the outdoors. He can be reached at 518-742-3224 or dlehman@poststar.com

