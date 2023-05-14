SILVER BAY — Silver Bay YMCA announced a newrespite program, ”Foster and Adoptive Family Retreat," in honor of National Foster Care Month.

The program is offered to give families who are currently fostering or have recently adopted the opportunity to get to know each other and bond in a safe and friendly environment, the organization announced in a Friday news release.

The program is 100% funded by donors, the organization said.

“We are so pleased to be offering this opportunity to foster and adoptive families. It is our hope that the beauty of Silver Bay provides families with some needed rest and connection. We’re very thankful to our donors that make this possible,” Peter Doliber, Silver Bay YMCA CEO said in the news release.

Under the program, foster and adoptive families from across the nation, who meet the criteria, can enjoy a stay at Silver Bay YMCA, at no cost, for up to one week anytime throughout the year. The release said that a stay at Silver Bay YMC includes meals from the William Boyd Center Dining Hall and programs that vary through the seasons such as archery, beaches, climbing wall, campfires, hiking, watercolor classes and more.

”We are so proud to be able to offer the comfort and respite of a Silver Bay vacation to families with adopted and foster children,” Walter Lender, vice president of Silver Bay YMCA's development and government relations said in the news release. “Our donors are dedicated to helping families in need of a get-away to Lake George to refresh and recharge. Daily lives can become overwhelming; a stay at Silver Bay can help families cope in so many ways.”

To support the program or any of Silver Bay YMCA’s efforts, email wlender@silverbay.org or visit silverbay.org/give-now. To learn more about the Foster and Adoptive Family Retreat Program, visit silverbay.org/wp-content/uploads/Foster-Family-Retreat-2022-Fillable.pdf or call 518-543-8511.