Silver Bay YMCA offers facility as hospital location if needed

HAGUE — The Silver Bay YMCA Conference and Family Retreat Center has offered its facilities to New York state should a North Country temporary hospital site be needed becasue of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Chief Executive Officer Steve Tamm said Saturday that the center contacted an executive of the Hudson Headwaters Health Network earlier this week to make the offer.
The facility has its own fresh water plant wastewater treatment plant, full kitchen and dining space that can feed and accommodate several hundred people, lodging space with ample bedding, plus various large conference spaces that can accommodate a triage or other hospital set-up.
Tamm said the center realized that health care options such as temporary hospital space are limited in the northern Warren and southern Essex county communities and wanted to step up to assist.
“We hope and pray that we never, ever need to start up this operation. But nonetheless, we have begun getting ready in case our facilities are needed,” he said in a news release.
Tamm said that after the offer was made to HHHN, he advised the town supervisors of Hague and Ticonderoga, Essex County Public Health Director Linda L. Beers, Assemblyman Dan Stec, R-Queensbury and Sen. Betty Little, R-Queensbury, and received many positive replies.
Beer said the department would call on the center if the need arose and thanked Tamm for his support of the community.
“You personify your mission: to foster a lifelong sense of belonging, strengthen relationships, and nurture spirit and body for all. I am eternally grateful that you opened your doors to an Essex homeless family after the Halloween storm. This allowed them to have Christmas in their ‘home’ and not a hotel room,” she said in a news release.
