HAGUE — Silver Bay YMCA announced two new vice president positions for guest experience and programs.

The new positions, according to a news release on Friday, is to assist with the daily running of operations and help to expand offerings as well.

Luke Callahan will be the new vice president of guest experience. Callahan received his bachelor’s degree in hotel, restaurant and tourism management from SUNY Plattsburgh and has been working in the hospitality and food industry ever since.

“I am excited to join the team at Silver Bay YMCA as the VP of guest experience. I’ve been passionate about hospitality in the Lake George region since my time spent here in my youth. I look forward to working with the team and enhancing the guest experience at Silver Bay YMCA,” he said in a news release.

The release said that Callahan started his career with Ocean Properties Ltd. Management Program, which took him from summers at The Sagamore to winters at two of their resorts in Florida.

During his time at The Sagamore, Callahan was promoted to director of dining for the resort’s restaurants. Callahan has spent the last nine years with Blue Water Manor in Bolton Landing, holding the position of general manager for the last six years.

Uriah Rodriguez will be filling the vice president of programs position. Rodriguez is joining Silver Bay from the YMCA of Greater Springfield where he has over 20 years of experience.

“I look forward to sharing and developing new ideas to help grow and sustain Silver Bay’s long reputation of program excellence,” Rodriguez said in the news release.

While at the YMCA of Greater Springfield, he held many positions from executive director of outreach, teens and camping to executive director of education. Most recently he held the executive director of operations position where he focused on fiscal management, program operations, and youth and staff development.

He has successfully secured funding for teen education and programming for underserved youth and turned around a camp program that was on the decline to have four seasons of fiscal growth. Rodriguez’s experience will be fundamental in helping the Ticonderoga Teen Center and Silver Camp prosper.

Rodriguez is a trained opera singer with a master’s in music from the University of Massachusetts. When he is not working, he enjoys woodworking, and has traveled extensively.