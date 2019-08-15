With Labor Day weekend approaching, local officials are pleased that Million Dollar Beach in Lake George has only had one closure due to E. coli pollution so far, back on June 1.

Investigations of upstream areas continue, as some wetlands and streams are still showing spikes of the bacteria, but officials say it does not appear to be making it into the lake proper.

That's good news for tourism in the area, which took a slight hit after the beach closed twice, and in 2017 closed on four separate occasions.