Silver Bay YMCA collects 2,000 pounds of e-waste in annual collection event

HAGUE — The Silver Bay YMCA Conference and Family Retreat Center collected 2,000 pounds of computers, TVs and other electronic waste at its 10th annual electronic waste recycling event on June 19.

“The impressive turnout speaks to the need of this event and we are happy to provide this service to the community,” Chief Executive Officer Steve Tamm stated in a news release.

Tamm thanked Silver Bay’s IT manager, Alex Tretiak, who has organized the popular event the last several years.

Silver Bay’s E-Waste Day was launched in 2011 as a means to keep harmful materials out of landfills while allowing recycling companies the opportunity to repurpose electronic components elsewhere.

“Being good stewards of the environment is a key part of Silver Bay’s mission,” Tamm stated. “We love supporting our local community and enjoy the opportunity to offer them a place to recycle the electronics they no longer need in a way that is respectful to the environment.”

Silver Bay YMCA was founded in 1902. Its 700-acre campus along one mile of Lake George shoreline offers a breadth of programs for all ages. The facility employs 50 full-time staff members with a seasonal staff of 200.

